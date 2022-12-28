ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players

The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
DENVER, CO
3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline

Denver Nuggets fans are ecstatic right now, as their squad has not only welcomed back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at 100% for the first time in two years, and it currently owns the best record in the West at 23-12. Murray and Porter Jr. are still finding their groove, and the hope […] The post 3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Giancarlo Stanton trade and 2 wild moves Yankees must consider

The New York Yankees have had a strong offseason of work for the most part. They achieved their main goal of re-signing Aaron Judge to a long-term contract, and also made some big splash moves alongside that, such as signing Carlos Rodon, to prove that they are serious World Series contenders in the 2023 season. […] The post Giancarlo Stanton trade and 2 wild moves Yankees must consider appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lions Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history by intercepting Justin Fields

Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions have been in cruise control against the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Just before halftime, Hutchinson made a huge play for the Lions and made NFL history in the process. With less than 10 seconds remaining before the half, Hutchinson intercepted Bears’ QB Justin Fields. The pick was Hutchinson’s […] The post Lions Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history by intercepting Justin Fields appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
DALLAS, TX
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Wizards?

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report as “questionable” as he battles soreness in his left knee. He is joined by George Hill (non-COVID illness) with the same designation while Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) are out against the Wizards. […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Wizards? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
3 best trade destinations for Alex Caruso

The Chicago Bulls were the best team in the East at one point last season. However, their counterparts found their rhythm and got healthy at the perfect time, so the Bulls dropped to sixth in the East. Their foundation seems legitimate in terms of talent, but the chemistry has not been terrific at the very least. It’s 36 games into the season and their record stands at an abysmal 16-20, with a gloomy future ahead because of a massive investment in a core of veterans.
