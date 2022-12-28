Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
Kevin Durant smartly picks Michael Jordan as the GOAT. But says LeBron James is the most accomplished player.
John Salley Says He Is Not Friends With Scottie Pippen Anymore
John Salley explains how his friendship with Scottie Pippen ended.
Phil Jackson Shut Down Bus Driver Who Didn't Allow 1996 Chicago Bulls To Smoke On The Bus
"When we're on the bus, there's smoking on the bus."
"We would switch everything" - Toni Kukoc names the best Chicago Bulls lineup during his time
Toni Kukoc was certain that just five players were crucial for the '96 Bulls.
Dennis Rodman described former Chicago Bulls teammate as "Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan"
Ron Harper’s veteran presence on offense and defense helped the Bulls win three NBA championships.
1 perfect MLB trade Cardinals must make this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t done much this offseason, but the moves they have made have reinforced the core of a team that looks destined to be a World Series contender for the next few seasons. And sometimes, that’s all it takes to put together a successful offseason of work.
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Clippers Star Paul George Keeps It Real On Celtics Stars Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown: "I Hope Those Two Guys Stick Together For The Rest Of Their Career."
Paul George gives his honest thoughts on the Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown duo.
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline
Denver Nuggets fans are ecstatic right now, as their squad has not only welcomed back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at 100% for the first time in two years, and it currently owns the best record in the West at 23-12. Murray and Porter Jr. are still finding their groove, and the hope […] The post 3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giancarlo Stanton trade and 2 wild moves Yankees must consider
The New York Yankees have had a strong offseason of work for the most part. They achieved their main goal of re-signing Aaron Judge to a long-term contract, and also made some big splash moves alongside that, such as signing Carlos Rodon, to prove that they are serious World Series contenders in the 2023 season. […] The post Giancarlo Stanton trade and 2 wild moves Yankees must consider appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s 3-word response to critics questioning Dillon Brooks’ shot selection
Ja Morant is riding with his teammate. The Memphis Grizzlies star didn’t mince words defending Dillon Brooks after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. While being asked about Brooks’s erratic shot selection, he cut off the reporter asking the question to give a...
Lions Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history by intercepting Justin Fields
Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions have been in cruise control against the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Just before halftime, Hutchinson made a huge play for the Lions and made NFL history in the process. With less than 10 seconds remaining before the half, Hutchinson intercepted Bears’ QB Justin Fields. The pick was Hutchinson’s […] The post Lions Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history by intercepting Justin Fields appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Pierce drops GOAT take on LeBron James after bonkers 47-10-9 game for Lakers
Paul Pierce may not be the biggest fan of LeBron James, but the Boston Celtics legend couldn’t deny the greatness the Los Angeles Lakers star showed against the Atlanta Hawks. On his 38th birthday on Friday, James exploded for 47 points on top of 10 rebounds and nine assists...
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Wizards?
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report as “questionable” as he battles soreness in his left knee. He is joined by George Hill (non-COVID illness) with the same designation while Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) are out against the Wizards. […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Wizards? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls were the best team in the East at one point last season. However, their counterparts found their rhythm and got healthy at the perfect time, so the Bulls dropped to sixth in the East. Their foundation seems legitimate in terms of talent, but the chemistry has not been terrific at the very least. It’s 36 games into the season and their record stands at an abysmal 16-20, with a gloomy future ahead because of a massive investment in a core of veterans.
LeBron James fired up over Browns Deshaun Watson in Week 17 vs. Commanders
Deshaun Watson is having the best game of his young Cleveland Browns career in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders. As Watson puts together a spectacle, the Browns’ QB got the attention of NBA legend LeBron James. With less than four minutes remaining, the Browns led the Commanders 24-10....
