Norman, OK

ORLANDO - Oklahoma's seven class of 2023 signees hit the field for day two of Under Armour All-American practices and continued their strong showing as a group. The likes of Jackson Arnold, Cayden Green, Jaquaize Pettaway, P.J. Adebawore, Peyton Bowen, Jacobe Johnson, and Lewis Carter were all working out and SoonerScoop.com was on hand to see each go to work.
NORMAN, OK
Sooners upset bid falls short

It did not take long to realize what the Big 12 conference grind is going to be like for Oklahoma and everybody else the next couple of months. It’s going to be one possession here, one possession there. That’s what is going to separate a big win here from a heartbreaking loss there. For OU to begin conference play, it was the latter. Texas did just enough in the key moments for a 70-69 victory against the Sooners in conference opener for both teams in front of a great crowd at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday afternoon.
NORMAN, OK
Jordan Travis guides FSU to thrilling bowl win over Oklahoma

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida State’s path to a 10th win was viewed as an easier journey against shorthanded Oklahoma. As it turned out, the Seminoles were far from tough enough in the first half before delivering with a 17-point fourth quarter and a timely turnover. Jordan Travis connected...
ORLANDO, FL

