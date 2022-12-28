It did not take long to realize what the Big 12 conference grind is going to be like for Oklahoma and everybody else the next couple of months. It’s going to be one possession here, one possession there. That’s what is going to separate a big win here from a heartbreaking loss there. For OU to begin conference play, it was the latter. Texas did just enough in the key moments for a 70-69 victory against the Sooners in conference opener for both teams in front of a great crowd at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday afternoon.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO