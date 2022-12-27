Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
City of Springfield Asks Residents to Refrain from Dripping Faucets
The City of Springfield is joining other local and regional utility districts in asking the public to turn off dripping faucets now that the temperature has increased. The large amount of service leaks has resulted in a high volume of water loss which places a strain on the utility’s ability to ensure adequate water pressure and fire suppression capabilities.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pearl Bros. store in Joplin to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — A retail icon in downtown Joplin is closing, at least for a while. Pearl Brothers True Value hardware store at 716 Main Street will be closing its doors. Harold Berger has been working at the business six days a week since he graduated from college back in 1977. His father and grandfather bought the store back in 1949 and decided not to change the name of the business which first opened in 1905. He says it’s the right time for him to retire and he’ll miss the people that have supported his store over the years.
koamnewsnow.com
Miami, Okla. man dies in crash along Missouri to Kansas state line
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, reports of a man at the Downstream Q Store, 4777 Downstream Blvd, conveyed he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash during the night. He could not identify where the crash occurred. Authorities from various agencies responded to...
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
koamnewsnow.com
Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Area clown sues trucking company for wrongful death
Spangle The Clown — formerly Ronald Poindexter before legally changing his name after the 2001 World Trade Center attack — is suing California-based LALA Trucking and one of its truck drivers for wrongful death.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Dept. of Labor claims Springfield private school founder pocketed teacher retirement funds for vacations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a former private school founder now faces a lawsuit from the Department of Labor. She’s accused of using the money that is supposed to be going to teachers’ retirement funds for her expenses. In April 2020, On Your...
kggfradio.com
Multiple Wrecks Causing Delays On I-44
There are multiple accidents in the westbound lanes of I-44, west of Joplin, toward the Oklahoma state line. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says traffic behind the wrecks are starting to cause delays in travel. There is no word on if high winds are the cause of the accidents. It...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating gang activity in Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday, December 30, in response to the public’s concern about gang activity and frequent shootings in Springfield. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Sheriff’s Office has been working to conduct interviews, gather local gang intelligence, make arrests, and seize stolen […]
KYTV
Springfield Police Department investigating head-on crash on National Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers with the Springfield Police Department are investigating a head-on crash that occurred Saturday evening. The crash happened on N. National Ave, north of the National and Kearney Street intersection. Police say a wrong-way driver hit another car head-on and hit another car. Two people have...
KYTV
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Fair Grove, who works for Burrell Behavioral Health, is being charged in Webster County with abusing his oldest daughter over several years. According to court documents, 47-year-old Todd Maynard has been charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect. In October 2022,...
KYTV
FBI arrests escaped federal fugitive who was charged for distributing drugs in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents in Kansas City arrested a man who had escaped federal custody in early December. According to a press release, 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks was arrested Friday around 11 a.m. Sparks was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on December 7. Sparks...
Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
KYTV
Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident
UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood mourns death of a juvenile after an accidental shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield. The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the appears to be the result of an accident. While the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe the death is suspicious.
KYTV
Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police identified a couple found shot to death at a home in Springfield on Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) say the victims are Deundrea Woods, 30, and Mackenzie Lashley-Childers, 25, both of Springfield. Police have not identified a suspect in the shootings. According...
