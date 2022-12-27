ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday

Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pearl Bros. store in Joplin to close

JOPLIN, Mo. — A retail icon in downtown Joplin is closing, at least for a while. Pearl Brothers True Value hardware store at 716 Main Street will be closing its doors. Harold Berger has been working at the business six days a week since he graduated from college back in 1977. His father and grandfather bought the store back in 1949 and decided not to change the name of the business which first opened in 1905. He says it’s the right time for him to retire and he’ll miss the people that have supported his store over the years.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Miami, Okla. man dies in crash along Missouri to Kansas state line

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, reports of a man at the Downstream Q Store, 4777 Downstream Blvd, conveyed he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash during the night. He could not identify where the crash occurred. Authorities from various agencies responded to...
MIAMI, OK
KOLR10 News

Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
OZARK, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
CARTHAGE, MO
Awesome 92.3

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kggfradio.com

Multiple Wrecks Causing Delays On I-44

There are multiple accidents in the westbound lanes of I-44, west of Joplin, toward the Oklahoma state line. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says traffic behind the wrecks are starting to cause delays in travel. There is no word on if high winds are the cause of the accidents. It...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating gang activity in Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday, December 30, in response to the public’s concern about gang activity and frequent shootings in Springfield. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Sheriff’s Office has been working to conduct interviews, gather local gang intelligence, make arrests, and seize stolen […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident

UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police identified a couple found shot to death at a home in Springfield on Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) say the victims are Deundrea Woods, 30, and Mackenzie Lashley-Childers, 25, both of Springfield. Police have not identified a suspect in the shootings. According...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

