‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Review: A Gorgeous Return to Pandora
James Cameron hasn’t made a movie since the first Avatar in 2009. You may wonder what he’s been doing for the last 13 years — until you watch this sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which very much feels like a decade’s worth of accumulated ideas crammed into a single, wildly ambitious (and slightly overstuffed) film. It’s jammed with massive action sequences, weird alien lifeforms, and a heartfelt message about the power of family and the importance of living in harmony with the natural world. If all goes as planned, The Way of Water will be the first of four Avatar sequels James Cameron makes over the next six years — but it doesn’t seem like Cameron held anything back for the next three Avatars.
Why Did It Take 13 Years to Make ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?
Hollywood usually cranks out sequels as fast as they can make them. But it took 13 years for Avatar: The Way of Water to follow the original Avatar. James Cameron hasn’t made a single feature film between the two. So why did it take so long?. That‘s the subject...
Marvel Phase 4: A Full Recap of Every Movie and Show
Between all the movies and Disney+ series, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe clocks in at around 51 hours of content. That’s more than two full days if you tried to marathon them all in one extremely exhausting sitting. But no one (except us dorks) have time for...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Reviews Call It a Mind-Blowing Spectacle
It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making. (Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.) For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.
When Should You Go to the Bathroom During ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?
NOTE: If you’re reading this we assume you a) haven’t seen Avatar: The Way of Water yet and b) you have a small bladder. (We can relate.) So we’re not going to spoil the movie in this piece. It contains only the minimal essential info you need to make an informed decision about when to make a dash for the restroom.
The Most Watched Netflix Movies of 2022
With days left to go in 2022, Netflix has revealed the titles that were the biggest hits of the year. It is an ... interesting list. As Netflix does with all of their lists of highly-watched content, they measure popularity by the amount of hours of a title viewed in its first 28 days of availability for streaming. (After that, I guess, you could watch 120 million hours of Marmaduke and it won’t make a bit of a difference.)
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
A New ‘Terminator’ Movie Is Being Discussed
While James Cameron didn’t direct a movie between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, he did produce and co-write a few titles, including the most recent Terminator film, Dark Fate. Despite Cameron’s involvement, as well as roles for franchise stalwarts Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, the film was not a hit, which Cameron recently attributed to making “your granddad’s Terminator movie” and having “myopia” about what they had created and what today’s moviegoing audience would think about it.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Every Easter Egg You Missed
After 13 long years, Avatar is back with its first sequel, The Way of Water. And while it has been well over a decade since we last saw these characters or visited the alien planet of Pandora, the new movie features a ton of references to the first film, and it builds off the concepts, themes, and even the dialogue that was in that first movie.
‘Avatar 3’: What Will Happen After ‘The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie event a decade in the making. But if all goes as planned, it won’t be the last. James Cameron had already shot Avatar 3 (at least the motion capture for it) before The Way of Water ever opened in theaters, and he’s got the full franchise mapped out through Avatar 5.
‘Avatar’: What You Need To Know Before You See ‘The Way of Water’
The rap on the first Avatar — even though it is the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema — is that no one remembers it. Supposedly, James Cameron’s magnum opus left behind no cultural footprint whatsoever. I tend to disagree; nobody who saw Avatar forgot the characters’ distinctive look, or the awesome 3D aerial sequences. I certainly didn’t.
Disney+ 2023 Teaser Features First Looks at ‘Loki,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ And More
Disney+ doesn’t have a ton of new shows and movies in January, but they’re planning a pretty substantial rest of the year. They just unveiled a teaser for their 2023 highlights today, and it includes new footage of a whole bunch of highly-anticipated series and films. The highlights...
Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe Headed for a Reboot?
There were more hours of content in Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four than in Phases One, Two, and Three of the MCU combined. It’s going to get to a point soon where there are so many films and shows you need to see in order to stay up to date with the MCU that new viewers might get scared away from going to see any or all of these movies and shows. And that could be a big problem.
‘Strange World’ Announces Disney Plus Premiere Date
On the box office tracking website The Numbers, the lowest-grossing movie ever from Walt Disney Animation Studios is Strange World. According to their chart, the latest Disney animated movie grossed just $30.4 million in the United States and $53.4 million worldwide. That’s much worse than previous notorious Disney flops like Treasure Planet and Atlantis: The Lost Empire.
Netflix Subscribers Have Watched 1 Billion Hours of ‘Wednesday’
For the third straight week, the biggest English-language show on Netflix was Wednesday, the latest version of the Addams Family from director Tim Burton. Netflix subscribers watched another 269.6 million hours of Wednesday last week. That brings the show’s total hours viewed to date to 1.02 billion hours, making it just the second English-language show (and third show in any language) to cross that lofty threshold. The other two are Stranger Things 4 (with 1.35 billion hours viewed) and Squid Game (1.65 billion hours viewed).
‘Echo’ Writer Says the Show May Premiere Later Than Expected
Marion Dayre, the head writer behind Marvel’s upcoming Echo series, has announced that the show might be just a little late. Of course, everyone is eager for Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Five to begin. While a good few movies and series are running on schedule, others are experiencing some delays. When you have a giant cinematic universe, there’s really no way to guarantee that everything will always proceed according to plan.
James Cameron Explains What Went Wrong With ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’
After a couple of middling-to-terrible sequels, Terminator fans were cautiously optimistic about 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate because it had something the three previous movies all lacked: The direct creative involvement of James Cameron, who created the series and directed the first two movies. But even with Cameron as co-writer...
Superman and Wonder Woman Cameos Cut From ‘The Flash’
From all appearances, The Flash was meant to be the first chapter of a totally new phase of the DC Comics movie universe. It was going to reintroduce Michael Keaton as the classic movie Batman, and seemingly would have reconfigured DC continuity through the use of time travel and alternate timelines. (The film is based on a comics storyline called “Flashpoint,” where a character travels into the past and totally rewrites DC history.) The movie would have then led into future DC cinematic installments like a Batgirl movie that was also to co-star Keaton’s Batman.
‘The Simpsons’ Announces New Disney+ Christmas Short
Just in time for the holidays, The Simpsons has a brand-new short on Disney+. This one is appropriately titled “Feliz Navidad.” In addition to the typical crew, the short features guest stars Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli. Here is the short’s official synopsis, via a Disney press release:...
A ‘Death Stranding’ Movie Is in the Works
A group of ambitious creatives will soon attempt the impossible: To make a truly great movie based on the video game. The game in this case is the recent hit Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima and his Kojima Productions company. Kojima previously was the auteur behind such legendary games as the Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid franchises. This new film will come from Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios, the production company that was behind the recent horror hit Barbarian.
