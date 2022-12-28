WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said 20-year-old Dantevious Jones has been found and is safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 20-year-old man who has special needs from a traumatic brain injury. Police said the missing man, Dantevious Jones, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday near 13th and Lawrence, in Wichita.

