Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Wichita Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call just after midnight Sunday. Officials said a 22-year-old woman reported being attacked by a 22-year-old man and then left with their nine-month-old child. That led police to the house on the 2200 block of N....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve night that left two people hurt. It happened near Meridian and Keywest in Wichita just at 11 p.m. Police tell us there was a party, and people were leaving as the party was ending when...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

A shooting in Wichita sends two to the hospital on New Year's Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday after a shooting near Meridian and Keywest. Wichita Dispatch has confirmed there was a shooting Saturday night around 11 p.m. that sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries. The identities of the two who were shot...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police: Wichita man reported missing found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said 20-year-old Dantevious Jones has been found and is safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 20-year-old man who has special needs from a traumatic brain injury. Police said the missing man, Dantevious Jones, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday near 13th and Lawrence, in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are working a traffic crash on Douglas Saturday morning after a man riding on an electric scooter was hit by a car. It happened between Grove and Hydraulic before noon. Wichita Police tell 12 News the man was sent to the hospital with non-life...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man arrested following shots fired at Hutch bar

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas man has been arrested after firing multiple shots at the Rusty Needle Bar in Hutchinson. On December 26, just after midnight, officers say they were called to the bar after multiple reports of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene they placed the bar under lockdown to investigate what happened.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

2 suspects arrested in southeast Wichita double murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others last week. Kenneth Jackson III, 39, was booked Wednesday evening for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. Records show 22-year-old Donovan Crandall was also jailed Wednesday and is being held for aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man critically hurt in southeast Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man suffered critical injuries in a fire in southeast Wichita early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Longfellow, near Lincoln and Rock Road. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said there was a lot of smoke throughout the home, but crews didn't immediately locate a fire.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Shooting that killed 2, wounded 2 involved debt of around $50, Wichita police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others on the city’s southeast side last week stemmed from a debt. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday, December 23 in the 900 block of South Mission, near Lincoln and Woodlawn. According to police, 39-year-old Jose Alvarez and 22-year-old Neosha Allen were killed, and two other men, ages 22 and 42, were hurt.
WICHITA, KS

