KAKE TV
WPD will be out in full force this weekend looking for drunk drivers ahead of New Year's
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - While most of us will be celebrating New Year's with friends and family this weekend, the Wichita Police Department will be working overtime to make sure the roads stay safe. "Probably just go to a party, New Year's party," said Eli Gamber. "I'm just excited for...
KWCH.com
Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Wichita Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call just after midnight Sunday. Officials said a 22-year-old woman reported being attacked by a 22-year-old man and then left with their nine-month-old child. That led police to the house on the 2200 block of N....
KWCH.com
KAKE TV
Man injured after overnight standoff in northwest Wichita
A man was barricaded inside a home with a child. Police were eventually able to get the man out of the residence after many hours of negotiations. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KAKE TV
Wichita Police report increase in violent crime, gang-related activity ahead of New Year's Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are sounding the alarm ahead of the New Year’s holiday after an increase in violent crime across the city. Police said they have seen an uptick since mid-December. The department held a press conference Friday with city leaders and community members in response.
🎥New police chief responds to violent December in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After a dramatic increase in crime in December that included six gang related shooting incidents and a double murder on Christmas Eve, new Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan held a news conference Friday morning. (Click below to watch the press conference) Chief Sullivan acknowledged the great work...
KWCH.com
KAKE TV
KWCH.com
One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are working a traffic crash on Douglas Saturday morning after a man riding on an electric scooter was hit by a car. It happened between Grove and Hydraulic before noon. Wichita Police tell 12 News the man was sent to the hospital with non-life...
KAKE TV
Kansas man arrested following shots fired at Hutch bar
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas man has been arrested after firing multiple shots at the Rusty Needle Bar in Hutchinson. On December 26, just after midnight, officers say they were called to the bar after multiple reports of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene they placed the bar under lockdown to investigate what happened.
KAKE TV
2 suspects arrested in southeast Wichita double murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others last week. Kenneth Jackson III, 39, was booked Wednesday evening for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. Records show 22-year-old Donovan Crandall was also jailed Wednesday and is being held for aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.
KAKE TV
Man critically hurt in southeast Wichita fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man suffered critical injuries in a fire in southeast Wichita early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Longfellow, near Lincoln and Rock Road. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said there was a lot of smoke throughout the home, but crews didn't immediately locate a fire.
KAKE TV
Shooting that killed 2, wounded 2 involved debt of around $50, Wichita police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others on the city’s southeast side last week stemmed from a debt. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday, December 23 in the 900 block of South Mission, near Lincoln and Woodlawn. According to police, 39-year-old Jose Alvarez and 22-year-old Neosha Allen were killed, and two other men, ages 22 and 42, were hurt.
