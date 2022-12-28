ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Patriots screwed for second straight week by so-called forward progress (Video)

The New England Patriots have been screwed over for the second consecutive week by a forward progress ruling, this time against the Miami Dolphins. For the Patriots to keep their slim postseason hopes alive, they need to defeat the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. That pursuit was not aided by the officials on Sunday, as what should’ve been called a Dolphins fumble was instead ruled down, per forward progress rules.
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy