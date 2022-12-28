Read full article on original website
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
A grad student at a nearby school is arrested in the killings of four University of Idaho students
A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested Friday in his home state of Pennsylvania in last month’s killings of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home — a brutal attack that rattled a small college town, authorities said. A criminal complaint charging Bryan Kohberger,...
Inspired by ‘Office Space’ film, Washington software engineer steals over $300K from employer, prosecutors say
A Washington man allegedly transferred thousands of dollars from his employer into a personal account after being inspired by the 1999 cult movie “Office Space,” according to an arrest report by the Seattle Police Department. Ermenildo Valdez Castro, 28, worked for the online retailer Zulily as a software...
Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined her vision for her second term during her inaugural address Sunday, kicking off complete Democratic control of Lansing for the first time in four decades. Whitmer promised additional details in her upcoming State of the State address and budget proposal, but called for the newly Democratic Michigan Legislature to pass “common […] The post Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Chief justice: Judges’ safety ‘essential’ to court system
WASHINGTON (AP) — With security threats to Supreme Court justices still fresh memories, Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday praised programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.”. Roberts and other conservative Supreme Court justices were the subject of protests, some at...
Judge: Gun-waving lawyer shouldn’t get guns or money back
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri judge has ruled that a pardon from the governor doesn’t mean the St. Louis lawyer and his wife who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters in 2020 should get back the weapons they surrendered and fines they paid after guilty pleas last year.
Illinois high court halts elimination of cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has halted provisions of a new law that would eliminate cash bail for criminal defendants, issuing a stay hours before the new policies were set to take effect Sunday. The high court said in Saturday’s order that the stay was needed to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois” as the court prepares to hear arguments on the matter. The order said the court would coordinate an “expedited process” for the appeal Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed Friday with the court of a local judge’s ruling, which found that eliminating cash bail for criminal defendants is unconstitutional.
Incoming Kansas attorney general fined for 2020 Senate campaign finance violations
The Federal Election Commission has levied a $30,000 fine on incoming Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and a private border wall organization he was once affiliated with due to campaign finance violations committed during his unsuccessful 2020 Senate bid. In an agreement approved by the FEC last month, about a...
