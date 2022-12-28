ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Advance

Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined her vision for her second term during her inaugural address Sunday, kicking off complete Democratic control of Lansing for the first time in four decades. Whitmer promised additional details in her upcoming State of the State address and budget proposal, but called for the newly Democratic Michigan Legislature to pass “common […] The post Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
KEYT

Chief justice: Judges’ safety ‘essential’ to court system

WASHINGTON (AP) — With security threats to Supreme Court justices still fresh memories, Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday praised programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.”. Roberts and other conservative Supreme Court justices were the subject of protests, some at...
ARKANSAS STATE
KEYT

Judge: Gun-waving lawyer shouldn’t get guns or money back

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri judge has ruled that a pardon from the governor doesn’t mean the St. Louis lawyer and his wife who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters in 2020 should get back the weapons they surrendered and fines they paid after guilty pleas last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KEYT

Illinois high court halts elimination of cash bail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has halted provisions of a new law that would eliminate cash bail for criminal defendants, issuing a stay hours before the new policies were set to take effect Sunday. The high court said in Saturday’s order that the stay was needed to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois” as the court prepares to hear arguments on the matter. The order said the court would coordinate an “expedited process” for the appeal Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed Friday with the court of a local judge’s ruling, which found that eliminating cash bail for criminal defendants is unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE

