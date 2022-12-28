There’s been a power vacuum this season on Mythic Quest. With Poppy and Ian off at GrimPop, struggling to figure out what the future holds for their tense, complicated relationship, David’s been holding “MQ” Studios together. He’s stabilized the game, made Montreal a fortune, and turned “Mythic Quest” into an utter bore. With the game on autopilot, he’s turned his gaze toward Hollywood as Carol remade the workplace in Brad’s image. “The Year Of Phil” works overtime to tie up loose ends, including David’s adventures in Hollywood, Carol’s side-quest in the kingdom of HODI DUDI, and whatever scheming Brad and Jo have been up to. Unfortunately, leadership is missing from their lives, causing everyone to spin out, unable to put out the fires they started.

