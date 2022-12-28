Read full article on original website
Related
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
A.V. Club
A Christmas Story's Scut Farkussays the role sparked public antagonism for years
Starring in one of the most iconic holiday films comes with its own rewards. However, when you’re playing the snot-nosed bully who terrorizes the lead character, the reputation you end up with may be less than savory. For Zack Ward, who at 13 appeared in A Christmas Story as the villainous Scut Farkus, the role has been a mixed bag of encounters with fans, from pleasantries to attempts at drunken brawls.
A.V. Club
Is Yakuza gaming's greatest Christmas-time franchise?
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. Alright, new thesis...
A.V. Club
With “The Year Of Phil,” Mythic Quest ties up loose ends
There’s been a power vacuum this season on Mythic Quest. With Poppy and Ian off at GrimPop, struggling to figure out what the future holds for their tense, complicated relationship, David’s been holding “MQ” Studios together. He’s stabilized the game, made Montreal a fortune, and turned “Mythic Quest” into an utter bore. With the game on autopilot, he’s turned his gaze toward Hollywood as Carol remade the workplace in Brad’s image. “The Year Of Phil” works overtime to tie up loose ends, including David’s adventures in Hollywood, Carol’s side-quest in the kingdom of HODI DUDI, and whatever scheming Brad and Jo have been up to. Unfortunately, leadership is missing from their lives, causing everyone to spin out, unable to put out the fires they started.
A.V. Club
Slow Horses ends season 2 with betrayal, reveals, and (a bit of) heart
Gold stars for everyone who worked out last week that River’s captors left him alive and near a phone for a reason. I’d written in my notes for the previous episode that Alex’s turn as a master spy felt rinky-dink, lazily tying up an MI5 agent with twine exactly where he’s definitely about to be found by the two people in Upshott looking for him. Turns out they needed River to call in the bomb threat since—surprise!—there’s no bomb on Alex’s plane. Just bad vibes.
Comments / 0