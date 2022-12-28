RENO COUNTY – A Hutchinson Woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving struck a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon west of South Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Emma Mary Zook, 87, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Dean Rd. and stopped at the stop sign at US 50 in a 2002 Toyota Camry. Her vehicle then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer of a 2003 Peterbilt, driven by Jeffrey Allen Nelson, 57, of Bruce, Wisconsin. The impact forced the Camry to spin into the south shoulder of US 50 where it came to rest.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO