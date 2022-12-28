Read full article on original website
Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday. A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When […]
Sheriff: Juvenile injured in accidental shooting at rural Kan. home
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting. Just before 9p.m. Friday, the Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound, according to a media release. During the investigation it was revealed to deputies the...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohnert, Jaynette Louise; 54; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
Multiple storage units burgled in south, southwest Salina
Police are investigating burglaries at two storage facilities in south and southwest Salina. Sometime between Dec. 13 and Thursday, someone cut the lock off of a storage unit at KO Storage, 3335 S. Ninth Street, and stole the following items, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Miscellaneous jewelry...
Hutchinson man arrested for shooting gun outside bar
A Hutchinson man was arrested after police say he fired a gun into the air outside a bar the day after Christmas.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about vehicle burglary, financial card use
On Dec. 17, officers with the Salina Police Department took a report of a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street in Salina. The victim reported their wallet was stolen from the vehicle overnight. Later in the day, the victim discovered their financial card was used on...
Salina man who escaped custody Thursday still missing
A Salina man who escaped custody early Thursday morning remains on the lam, however, a number of tips about the case have come into the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that sheriff's office personnel are following up on a number of tips concerning Steven Moss and his whereabouts.
KWCH.com
Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County. First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.
Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday
The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
Police release photos, video of suspects connected to Ogden shooting
OGDEN (KSNT) – Police are looking for three suspects who are connected to an early Friday morning shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Police Department released photos and video of three suspects and their vehicle after a shooting that occurred at 12:45 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. The video shows the […]
Salina Fire remembers firefighter who died in the line of duty
On New Year’s Eve, in 1932, the alarm sounded for a house fire in the 600 block of State Street. Not long after arriving and during the operation firefighter Ray Craig, a sixteen year veteran of the Department, was overcome and collapsed. It was thought that the physical stress of the firefighting that night had caused Mr. Craig to suffer a heart attack on scene.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Woman Injured in Thursday Crash on US 50 in Western Reno County
RENO COUNTY – A Hutchinson Woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving struck a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon west of South Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Emma Mary Zook, 87, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Dean Rd. and stopped at the stop sign at US 50 in a 2002 Toyota Camry. Her vehicle then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer of a 2003 Peterbilt, driven by Jeffrey Allen Nelson, 57, of Bruce, Wisconsin. The impact forced the Camry to spin into the south shoulder of US 50 where it came to rest.
WIBW
KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department are with the case’s prosecutor. The KBI told 13 NEWS Thursday they forwarded the case to the Linn County Attorney “a while ago,” and are unaware of any charges brought forward yet.
Local man cited after single-vehicle wreck in north Salina Sunday
A local man was cited after a single-vehicle wreck in north Salina early Christmas morning. Jerome Forbes, 26, of Salina, was northbound in the 200 block of Riverside Drive in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control of the car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The vehicle struck the curb and then knocked down an Evergy power pole.
Plans may be changing for fire station once trucks move
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is going to have a meeting next month to talk about the future of what will be the old fire station once the new one is finished in May. "We have started the conversation with all of our emergency...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24-30
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, CODY LAMAR KEITH WALLEY; 33; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAIL TO COMPLY...
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 29
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Kristian Starks, Outside warrant, Arrested 12/28. Jose Ramirez, Failure to appear, Arrested...
classiccountry1070.com
Salina Woman Killed in Crash in Northwest Kansas
A Salina woman was killed in a crash in Northwest Kansas Saturday night. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Ave. Her vehicle left the road, rolled, and landed upside down.
Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist
Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology, has joined the Mowery Clinic staff. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city...
KWCH.com
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
