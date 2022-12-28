Tasha Steelz is staying with IMPACT Wrestling, as they revealed she's signed a new contract. Fightful Select was told that the deal is a multi-year contract, and that IMPACT Wrestling didn't even want her to get to her free agency period. Originally, Steelz's contract was set to expire in April 2023, but IMPACT Wrestling signed her well over four months before she would have been able to hit that period. IMPACT has made it a priority to re-up several of their wrestlers that had their first national television exposure on IMPACT.

1 DAY AGO