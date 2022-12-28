Read full article on original website
Related
Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion
Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Mike Bailey & More Win At The 2022 Best Of IMPACT Awards Show
Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt presented a special edition of IMPACT Wrestling where they recapped the best moments of IMPACT Wrestling across the year 2022. Within this show, they gifted the awards for the best performers & moments of IMPACT's calendar year, with current IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander & current IMPACT Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace among the list of winners.
Drew McIntyre Returns On 12/30 WWE SmackDown
On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre returned to the program to save Sheamus from a potential injury courtesy of Solo Sikoa & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso). Sikoa was ready to smash Sheamus in the corner with a running hip attack while a chair was wrapped around Sheamus' neck, but McIntyre music hit and he was able to clean house on Sikoa and the Usos.
Cody Deaner: 'Stabbing' Eric Young Was An Overwhelmingly Awesome Experience
Cody Deaner shares his thoughts on stabbing Eric Young. Young and Deaner worked closely together for nearly two years, as the former world champion was the leader of Violent By Design and recruited Deaner to the group. The stable also included Joe Doering and, for a few months, Rhino, before Deaner took control by violently removing Young from the equation when he stabbed Young on the December 1 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, and it was subsequently reported that Young would be returning to WWE.
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her Triumphant Return On 12/30 WWE SmackDown, Says She's Back Home
Charlotte Flair discusses her return and her title win. On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Flair returned and shockingly defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair hadn't been seen on SmackDown since she lost the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, but she returned and concluded 2022 with a bang on Friday night.
Jay White SHOOTS SOFTLY On Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, Alex Shelley, More
"Switchblade" Jay White has a target on his back and isn't afraid to make enemies in the business as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. However, there is a soft side to "Switchblade" and he can say nice things about people. Sometimes. SHOOTING SOFTLY is back with Jay White, who has...
Cody Deaner On KILLING Eric Young, His IMPACT Deal, The Design | Double Feature Interview
We have a Cody Deaner DOUBLE FEATURE, with Matt Young and Joel Pearl!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Tony Khan Discusses Keeping The Balance Between Homegrown & Established Talent In AEW
Tony Khan talks the current balance in AEW between homegrown talent and established talent. When All Elite Wrestling was first founded in 2019, the roster was full of talent that established themselves in either a major company or on the independent scene. There was also a few names on the roster that were rather unknown, but most of those talent made their way up the ladder fairly quickly and went on to become champions in AEW.
Ethan Page: Jim Ross Has Given Me A Lot Of Tools To Succeed
Ethan Page has high praise for Jim Ross. Page has become a breakout star for AEW in 2022, most recently wrestling Bryan Danielson on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Page made it to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before losing to Ricky Starks. Though he's been wrestling for...
Cain Velasquez Calls Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE 'Professional And A Little Uncomfortable'
Cain Velasquez has not been back in a WWE ring since Performing at a live event in Mexico alongside Rey Mysterio in 2019. In a major capacity, Cain Velasquez's only WWE match on pay-per-view was his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. A short affair...
Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Know If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Before Re-Signing With WWE
Kevin Owens talks his current mindset after recently re-signing with WWE. Back in December 2021, Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE just weeks before his contract was set to expire on January 31, 2022. Owens seemingly quickly reaped the benefits of his new deal, as he was rewarded with a WrestleMania 38 main event match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens is also set to team up with John Cena on the December 30 edition of WWE SmackDown in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1): Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Great Muta, Jake Lee Appears
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its New Year 2023 event on January 1 from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results and highlights are below. Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1) - Yasutaka Yano def. Taishi Ozawa. - Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura &...
Evil Uno SHOOTS SOFTLY On Jade Cargill, Matt Hardy, Kris Statlander, More
Evil Uno often tweets in the third person on his Twitter account. Unfortunately, Evil Uno doesn't do interviews in the third person. Evil Uno also doesn't shoot softly on fellow pro wrestlers in the third person. Instead, Evil Uno SHOT SOFTLY on his fellow pro wrestlers in a new interview with Fightful.
More On Tasha Steelz Re-Signing With IMPACT, When Her Deal Was Up
Tasha Steelz is staying with IMPACT Wrestling, as they revealed she's signed a new contract. Fightful Select was told that the deal is a multi-year contract, and that IMPACT Wrestling didn't even want her to get to her free agency period. Originally, Steelz's contract was set to expire in April 2023, but IMPACT Wrestling signed her well over four months before she would have been able to hit that period. IMPACT has made it a priority to re-up several of their wrestlers that had their first national television exposure on IMPACT.
Nyla Rose: A Road Show With Me, Ethan Page, Brody King, & Danhausen Would Be My Ideal Dynamite Lead-In
Nyla Rose comes up with a idea for a lead-in show for AEW Dynamite. Before Dynamite on every Wednesday and Rampage on every Friday, TBS and TNT often play either re-runs of The Big Bang Theory, blockbuster comic book films, or heartwarming seasonal movies. AEW owner Tony Khan has even made a habit out of tweeting his opinions on the movies that air before Rampage every Friday night.
Cena returns, Wrestle Kingdom preview, Dynamite changes in Denver, Goodbye 2022! | Grapsody 12/31/22
Closing out 2022 with Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talking wrestling news and the world at large for December 31st, 2022!
Kevin Owens: I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE, Fans Have Tremendous Memories
Kevin Owens talks using logic within WWE. Throughout the long history of professional wrestling, many fans have often criticized the sport for not having enough logic behind it. This has especially been the case for WWE, as some fans will often point out blatant plot holes that decrease the quality of the company's storylines. Despite this, logic within wrestling is very important to Kevin Owens.
Orange Cassidy: I'm Just Good At Punching, That's Why I Have The AEW All Atlantic Championship
Orange Cassidy is good at punching. Orange Cassidy is the reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion and he holds the title, thus making him the king of all the Atlantic Ocean, because he's good at punching. Speaking to Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, Orange Cassidy explained what makes a great champion. The conversation...
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter
Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0