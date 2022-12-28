ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Nate Adkins's Biggest Moment Comes In Final Game

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Nbuz_0jwhUClB00

Tight end Nate Adkins has a large opportunity for South Carolina in his final collegiate game against Notre Dame.

The one-handed catch against Clemson felt like the perfect send-off for tight end Nate Adkins. He gave his all to South Carolina this season, and that moment encapsulated all the hard work he put forth.

However, he gets another opportunity to put his name into the spotlight. Currently, Adkins is the only scholarship tight end on the roster for South Carolina. Tight ends Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner entered the transfer portal while Traevon Kenion retired.

Head coach Shane Beamer addressed the situation during media availability, joking that they wouldn't be able to run many two tight end sets. Despite the humorous situation, the Gamecocks rely on their tight ends to do much.

They lived in tight formations this season, often with multiple tight ends on the field. The coaching staff asked these players to down-block defensive ends, make plays in open space, and reach the second level on outside zone concepts.

As it turns out, playing that position for South Carolina this season wasn't as glamorous as some projected. They weren't consistently utilized in the passing game , but Adkins played hard every snap and ensured he did what was best for the football team.

The Clemson game is a potential precursor to his role against Notre Dame. The coaching staff designed ways for Adkins to operate untethered at the line of scrimmage, letting him work through soft zone coverage or winning 1-on-1 opportunities.

Beamer and the coaching staff have a great deal of faith in Adkins. His preparation and work ethic shows in his play, and he has been diligent all season. His father, offensive line coach Greg Adkins, left the team with a health issue midway through the season , yet Nate remained engaged.

