ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Decision on possible temporary mask mandate in Boston schools due by end of week

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wib6Y_0jwhU3tt00

Boston schools looking into possible temporary mask mandate for 2 weeks after winter break 01:59

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu says the city will have a decision by the end of this week on a potential temporary mask mandate for Boston Public Schools after the holiday break.

In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Mary Skipper said administrators will meet with the Boston Public Health Commission during the break to "discuss any possible changes to our COVID protocols, such as a temporary masking mandate for the first two weeks of school after the break."

Boston has had a collision of flu, COVID, and RSV cases in recent weeks. COVID hospitalizations were up 30 percent in the second week of December, according to the Health Commission.

"We know that as COVID levels have eased people have felt more comfortable traveling for the holidays, being at larger gatherings, being at more in-person situations and that means there will be a natural jump in some of the COVID and other levels (of illnesses)," Wu said at a news conference at City Hall Wednesday.

"We are thinking about the best way to pre-empt that and using the tools that we have for a potential temporary masking period."

The COVID surge following winter break last January took a toll on Boston schools with more than 1,000 daily absences among teachers and staff in the city.

The superintendent at the time, Brenda Cassellius, said the district was "running on fumes" trying to navigate the staffing and safety issues. Cassellius filled in one day as a fourth-grade teacher during the shortage.

"Our number one priority is to ensure that our schools can remain open and that means classrooms have to be staffed," Wu said Wednesday.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Boston Public Schools still mulling mask mandate after winter break

BOSTON – Boston Public School officials continue to weigh whether or not to require masks for students and staff when they return to class on Tuesday. The district sent an end-of-year letter home with students at the start of winter break that included information about a potential two-week mandatory masking policy following the holiday travel season. As of Thursday afternoon, no decision had been announced. It's unclear what the masking mandate would look like if implemented. The Boston Teachers Union issued a statement on the potential mask mandate.  The BTU is committed to making informed decisions for the health and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston schools ask students, staff to wear masks on return from holiday break

BOSTON - Boston Public Schools will have a "temporary masking" period for students and staff when they return from the holiday break next week, but it is not mandatory.In a letter issued to families and staff Friday, Superintendent Mary Skipper said no one would be punished for not wearing a mask. Teachers return Tuesday and students go back to class Wednesday."To maximize our ability to keep students healthy and minimize staff absences during this high-risk period, all BPS schools will adopt temporary masking from Wednesday, January 4th, through Friday, January 13th, 2023, a total of eight school days," Skipper wrote."Employees...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023

BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

NHL donates $300K to build new field house for Dorchester youth

BOSTON - With the Winter Classic coming to the area on Monday, the NHL announced it will contribute $300,000 to the Martin Richard Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester to help build a new field house.The donation was announced during the NHL Winter Classic Plaza on Saturday.The state-of-the-art facility will bring year-round athletics to the neighborhood and is expected to serve more than 50,000 young people.The new field house will feature different playing courts, a track, a kitchen and a theater. Construction will begin next summer and is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2024.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MBTA Orange Line issue complicates First Night Boston transportation

BOSTON — The MBTA is offering free service after 8 p.m. for First Night, but the recent discovery of an electrical problem that forced several trains out of service is causing Orange Line riders to have longer waits between trains. MBTA officials said the issue was discovered during a...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Southwest passenger arrives in Boston with plane half empty

BOSTON — Southwest Airlines expects to return to normal operations this week after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days. After canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday, the company said it expects to be back to regular scheduling by Friday. If Thursday turns out to be the last...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman shot on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON - A 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus in South Boston Friday evening. Police responded to the bus at Andrew Station at about 5:25 p.m. Transit Police officers located the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.As detectives continue to piece together what happened, Transit Police said "we are cognizant the shooting may have been accidental."Police released a surveillance image of a person wanted for "questioning only" in connection with the incident, and said Saturday they have identified the person.The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was conscious and alert. Her injuries are not considered life threatening.No arrests have been made.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

Boston welcomes 2023 with First Night festivities

BOSTON - Copley Square in Boston was transformed into a First Night wonderland for families to enjoy on Saturday."Fantastic - love the show and the music and the crowd," said one attendee. "It's nice to see people out again."This year marks the 48th First Night celebration. Organizers said they expected hundreds of thousands of people to take part in the event. There were indoor and outdoor performances at the Boston Public Library and a parade down Boylston Street followed by a spectacular fireworks show. With vendors, ice sculptures, music and a laser show, excitement ran high in the last...
BOSTON, MA
naticktownnews.com

What’s in a Waste Ban?

At the start of November last year, Massachusetts took a step to reduce waste and juice recycling. The new measures ban the tossing of mattresses and textiles in the trash, and seek to shrink the volume of food waste produced by businesses and other organizations. The strictures are a small...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
103.7 WCYY

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Doctors Urge Masks in Crowds, Vaccination as New COVID Variant Spreads

Concern is growing amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to the CDC, the XBB subvariant accounts for more than half of all cases in New England. It is emerging while a lot of families are off enjoying holiday vacation, so many of them have started taking precautions. The Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston

The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
98K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy