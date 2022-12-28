ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddy Bridgewater in line to start for Dolphins vs. Patriots

FOXBORO -- When the Patriots host the Dolphins on Sunday in a must-win meeting, they won't have to deal with Tua Tagovailoa under center for Miami. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at quarterback for the Dolphins, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday.

Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and the Miami staff has been told that the quarterback should focus on his recovery -- and not the added pressure of getting ready for Sunday -- after he suffered another concussion last weekend. Tagovailoa -- who is 4-0 against the Patriots in his career -- played the entirety of Miami's Week 16 loss to Green Bay, but disclosed concussion symptoms when he arrived at team facilities on Monday.

On Wednesday, McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Sunday, and said that the team is moving forward with Bridgewater as their starting QB for Week 17.

Bridgewater has played in four games this season, including a start in place of a concussed Tua in Week 5. But Bridgewater was knocked out of that game by a head injury and an elbow injury after just one offensive snap.

The veteran quarterback has completed 37 of his 60 passes this season for 522 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Bridgewater last saw action in Week 6, when he completed 23 of his 34 passes for 329 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

"I've always had a ton of resect for Teddy. Good athlete, good arm," Bill Belichick said Wednesday. "He presents a lot of the same problems that Tua does."

The Dolphins currently sit at 8-7 on the season and occupy the third and final Wild Card spot in the AFC heading into Week 17. The 7-8 Patriots can knock Miami out of the playoffs and climb into the final Wild Card spot with a win on Sunday, but need to also beat the Bills in Buffalo in Week 18 to clinch a playoff spot.

Tune in to Patriots-Dolphins this Sunday on WBZ-TV -- the television station of the New England Patriots! Coverage begins Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. on TV38 with Patriots 1st Down, and continues Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV with Patriots All Access. Coverage begins Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Dolphins are set to kick off at 1 p.m., and after the game switch to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!

Community Policy