Parade

These Celebrities and Their Lookalike Kids Will Have You Doing a Double Take

A number of famous faces, including Jennifer Garner, Lisa Bonet, Prince William, Bette Midler and John Legend, have children who take after them. In the past, the Prince of Wales has even confused himself for his daughter Princess Charlotte. "Is that me? 'Cause that looks just like Charlotte," William asked...
OK! Magazine

Madonna's Ghostly Appearance Has Fans Spooked: See The Strange Photos

Madonna's title as Queen of Pop might need to change to Queen of Strange Pictures.The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to highlight her trip to Africa with a series of bizarre solo snaps.The mother-of-six has been enjoying time in Malawi after the holidays, which is where all four of her adoptive children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — were born.'BIZARRE' MADONNA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH KIDS IN LINGERIE BRA & HOLIDAY PAJAMAS: 'IS SHE OK?'Madonna is additionally the biological mom to her two eldest children, Lourdes...
wegotthiscovered.com

Kourtney Kardashian’s dead eyes are the star of the Kardashian Christmas photo

The Kardashian-Jenner faction threw their annual Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, Dec. 24, and as usual, the famous family gave fans a glimpse into the exclusive soiree on social media. But after the official family portrait subsequently landed on Twitter, people couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney Kardashian already seemed decidedly over the festivities.
Closer Weekly

Paula Abdul Revealed Getting Plastic Surgery Before Photoshop Accusations: See Transformation Pictures

Paula Abdul is a force in the entertainment industry as one of the most well-known dancers, choreographers and singers. After appearing as a judge on American Idol from 2002 to 2009, the “Opposites Attract” artist gained even more fame. However, with popularity comes unwanted attention, and Paula was accused by countless social media trolls of getting plastic surgery and making a major mistake with Photoshop.
Parade

See Inside Barbara Walters' Complicated Relationship With Her Daughter

Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist and creator of The View died Friday Dec. 30, 2022 at 93. The first woman to co-host both network morning and evening broadcasts, she interviewed every president and first lady from Richard Nixon onwards. Over her 50-year career, she became as famous as the people she talked to.
Parade

Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday

Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
The Independent

‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos

Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
HollywoodLife

Lori Loughlin Bundles Up In Aspen With Husband Mossimo Giannulli As They Go Shopping Before NYE: Rare Photos

Lori Loughlin, 58, and Mossimo Giannulli, 59, embraced the winter season during a trip to Aspen, Colorado this week. The actress and her husband were photographed walking outside before entering a Louis Vuitton store to do some shopping in the area. They were both bundled up in black coats, black pants, and boots as they walked beside each other and shared smiles, and Lori topped off her look with a knit cap and sunglasses.
Deadline

Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause Of Death Revealed By L.A. Coroner

Tyler Sanders, the 18-year-old star of Amazon’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City who was found dead in June at his Los Angeles home, died from the effects of fentanyl, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed. The coroner said his death was accidental. The coroner’s report did not find any other causes of death and no other significant conditions during its investigation. It has labeled Sanders’ case closed. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders had guest-starring roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie and was also in several short films. He played Young Jake Otto in an episode...
E! News

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery

Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule" Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery. The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery. "I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan...
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart Seen In Rare Photo With 6 Of His 8 Kids For The Holidays

Rod Stewart, 77, enjoyed a festive family outing with six of his eight children that he documented on Instagram Dec. 28. The British rock star posed with his sons Sean, 42, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 11, and his daughters Kimberly, 43, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, in front of a Christmas tree for a photo on Rod’s IG Story, which can be seen here. Rod and his kids were joined by his wife Penny Lancaster, 51, Ruby’s boyfriend Jake, and Rod’s 11-year-old granddaughter Delilah, who is Kimberly’s child with actor Benicio del Toro.
People

Cooper Hefner Poses with Wife and Three Daughters in Christmas Pajama Selfie: 'Happy Holidays'

Cooper Hefner and wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner share twin daughters Marigold and Blossom, 9 months, and daughter Betsy, 2 Cooper Hefner is loving his first Christmas as a father of three. The businessman turned political candidate, 30, and his wife, actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner, 31, posed in a selfie-style photo with their three daughters on Christmas, shared on Instagram over the weekend. The family of five posed in matching Christmas pajamas as they marked the first winter holiday season for their twin daughters — Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl, 9 months. The...
OK! Magazine

'Happy Merriment': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share Photos From Tokyo Christmas Celebration

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent the holiday overseas this year. On Monday, December 26, the actor shared a few photos from their celebrations in Tokyo, where they set up their own Christmas tree, tried local food and went sightseeing. "ありがと ございます Tokyo 🇯🇵 happy merriment 🎄🕊️love to all ❤️," the dad-of-two captioned the pics, which included a sweet snap of the duo holding hands with Perry, 38, clad in a festive frock.The couple has been traveling all over the globe this year, the singer visiting her fiancé, 45, on the set of his Australia flick in October. They've also...
