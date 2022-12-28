ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Puka Nacua has announced his future plans

By Brandon Judd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ur57K_0jwhTUMo00
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs with the ball after a reception against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Nacua announced he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. | Steve Conner, Associated Press

Puka Nacua has played his final snap for BYU.

The Cougars’ star wide receiver announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

It’s not a surprising move, after Nacua accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl last month.

Nacua has played for BYU the past two years after transferring from Washington.

“I want to recognize my brothers that I shared the field with at BYU and UW, whom I have created great friendships with, as well as the coaches/staff that has helped support and push me to where I am now,” Nacua said in his Instagram post.

“I will see you all on Sundays this fall.”

What did Puka Nacua accomplish at BYU?

During his time in Provo, he put up 91 receptions for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 357 rushing yards and five more scores.

Nacua had seven 100-yard receiving games for the Cougars over the past two seasons.

In perhaps his shining moment at BYU, he had a career-high 14 receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns — including the game-winner — in the Cougars’ win over Boise State in November.

He also proved to be reliable in the run game, largely on jet sweeps — during the 2022 season, Nacua ran the ball 25 times for 209 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite missing four games this season because of injury, including the team’s bowl game, Nacua still led the Cougars in receptions (48), receiving yards (625) and receiving yards per game (69.4) while adding five receiving touchdowns.

Prior to his time at BYU, Nacua played two seasons for the Pac-12’s Huskies. He was a four-star prospect coming out of Orem High in the 2019 recruiting class and was the Deseret News’ Mr. Football in 2018 .

His position coach at BYU, Fesi Sitake, shared a few words of thanks once Nacua made his decision to pursue a pro career official.

“Happy for you @AsapPuka ! Thanks for all you’ve done for this program,” Sitake said on Twitter. “Whether the day was good or bad, you always took it with a smile and we will miss that! Go be great! Love you big dawg.”

What does BYU’s wide receiver room look like without Puka Nacua?

Even with Nacua gone, Sitake indicating that Gunner Romney’s time at BYU is over and Brayden Cosper announcing he won’t return, the Cougars still return several wide receivers with extensive experience.

Freshman Kody Epps proved to be a go-to target during the 2022 season before suffering a season-ending injury eight games in. He finished the year with 39 catches for 459 yards and six touchdowns.

With BYU dealing with so many injuries at wide receiver this season, sophomore Keanu Hill — one of the few receivers to play all 13 games — made the most of his opportunities and had 36 receptions for 572 yards and a team-high seven touchdown catches.

Also back is freshman Chase Roberts, who had 22 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns, including a breakout game in the Cougars’ win over Baylor.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl

There have been plenty of exciting plays from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Unfortunately, they're being overshadowed by a controversial call. During the second quarter of play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. At least the entire sports world thought it was a touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Hires Legendary High School Football Coach

Matt Rhule has reportedly brought in a legendary high school coach as the newest member of his Nebraska staff. Arlington Martin head coach Bob Wager has resigned from his longtime post and will join the Cornhuskers as tight ends coach/special teams assistant. Reports of this possible move first surfaced last...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players

The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
DENVER, CO
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
52K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy