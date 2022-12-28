ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

New Jersey kayak parade breaks Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Organizers of a kayak and canoe parade in New Jersey received word from Guinness World Records that they officially broke a record with 1,105 participants.

A parade of kayaks and canoes in the Toms River in New Jersey broke a Guinness World Record when 1,105 people participated. Photo by cvigneau/Pixabay.com

Sandra Rinderer, who organized the Paddle For the Bay event in the Toms River , said she had hoped for 500 participants , and was stunned when 1,105 people from as far away as Ohio and California brought their kayaks and canoes to participate in the event.

Save Barnegat Bay, the nonprofit that benefited from the event, said Guinness World Records informed the group this month that the August event was officially a new world record for largest parade of canoes/kayaks.

The previous record was 329.

