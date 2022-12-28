Help NOPD find this stolen pooch

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a stolen dog.

According to police, the owner of the black, brown, and white Yorkie pictured above let her dogs out into her yard in the 900 block of Leboeuf St. in Algiers around 9 o'clock Tuesday morning and went back into her home.

"When she returned a short time later, she noticed one dog was missing," according to an NOPD statement. "Witnesses told her that an unknown black female on a bicycle removed the dog from inside the fence and fled."

The stolen dog weighs about five pounds and is microchipped. The chip number is 985113002436115.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call NOPD Fourth District Detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP).

Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.