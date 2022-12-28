Read full article on original website
The Imposter: Netflix fans bowled over by ‘jaw-dropping’ true crime story of missing 13-year-old
Netflix viewers have been left stunned by The Imposter, a documentary about the true story of Nicholas Barclay.The film was originally released back in 2012 – but has found a new audience after recently being added to the streaming service’s catalogue. Barclay went missing in San Antonio, Texas in 1994, at the age of 13. For three years, it was suspected that he had been murdered, but authorities were unable to find his body. Three years later, in 1997, the family were informed that their son had been found, alive and well in Spain. He was flown back to...
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'heartbreaking' true story Big Boys Don't Cry
Netflix fans have taken to social media to praise a new, emotional film on the platform that's left them in tears. Big Boys Don't Cry is a 2020 film that hit the streaming platform on 23 December and explores the abuse that took place at St Leonard's children's home in Essex. Watch the trailer below:
Show creator says Wednesday and Enid's relationship could become romantic
The creators of Netflix's Wednesday have responded to speculation over whether Wednesday and Enid may become more than just friends. Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton took Netflix so by storm that it's on track to becoming the most watched English-language series in the streaming platform's history. From lead actor Jenna...
ComicBook
Netflix's White Noise Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
White Noise has a Rotten Tomatoes score and the project is looking pretty mixed. At the time of writing, the Netflix movie has a critics score of 63. While that isn't setting the world on fire, it is enough to keep it in the fresh distinction. However, over on the audience side of things, it's a little bit less positive with a 55%. A lot of people were shocked when Noah Baumbach decided to pursue this project. As with a lot of strange fiction, it can be hard to capture the unique edges of a book like Don Delilo's novel. The 1985 book is quite the journey on the page and probably even more of a handful when it comes to bringing it to life on film. As more people get to see it, White Noise could prove to be even more of a conversation starter among film Twitter users. Check out what the company has to say about the recent release down below.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Glory’ On Netflix, Where A Woman Crafts An Elaborate Revenge Plan For Her High School Tormentors
Revenge has always been good fodder for TV and film plots because of the whole “best served cold” axiom; the story can span decades, and the person getting revenge can spring their plan when and where the targets least expect it. In a new Korean drama, a woman executes her complicated plan to get back at her high school tormentors, eighteen years after the fact.
Deleted Harry Potter scene explains huge end of movie plot hole
The Harry Potter movie series are essential viewing, especially over the Christmas holidays, but one film in particular has a plot hole that has left viewers scratching their heads. Eleven years after the finale Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 wrapped up, the finale scene has still left...
Macaulay Culkin’s name is now absolutely baffling after he legally changed it
People are only just remembering that Macaulay Culkin changed his name. Some people might wish for a new bike or shoes for Christmas, but in 2018, all Macaulay Culkin apparently wanted was a new middle name. Although it's not really that new, but it's certainly very confusing. The Home Alone...
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule" Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery. The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery. "I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan...
musictimes.com
Cardi B Defends Herself After Controversial Lyrics Got Called Out by Fans
A few months ago, Cardi B collaborated with GloRilla for the song "Tomorrow 2" from the EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." and many fans have been calling her out because of a specific verse from the track; today, the rapper has finally broken her silence and addressed the issue. According to...
Man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives
A man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives, showing how you can slice up an onion within a matter of seconds using an item you’ll always have lying around in your kitchen drawers. Whether it’s the chemicals they release when the skin is...
iCarly fans are finding resurfaced scene seriously disturbing in hindsight
ICarly fans have been left questioning the appropriateness of one scene in the popular kids show after watching it back as adults. The Nickelodeon comedy series was a favourite for many kids growing up in the noughties when the possibilities of the internet were just becoming apparent and Sam, Carly, and Freddie made the most of it by becoming viewers' favourite content creators.
People can’t decide whether to laugh or cry at only song grandma with dementia remembers
TikTok viewers can't decide whether to laugh or cry after watching a video of a grandma with dementia singing the only song she remembers. Grandma Ruby has her own TikTok account where content is uploaded of her life to over 14,000 followers on the popular social media platform. In a...
Madonna Sparks Criticism After Sharing More Facetuned Snapshots Of Trip To Africa: 'Don't Forget To Wear The Gucci Hat'
Madonna took to Instagram to share a montage of photos and videos of a trip to Malawi. "Back that up to the Beat……in Malawi 🇲🇼🖤🇲🇼❤️🇲🇼💚" She captioned the post on Friday, December 30. "Streaming on all platforms now !! @raisingmalawi."However, some of her followers were less than impressed by the clips, with fans criticizing everything from her bizarre appearance in the heavily edited photos and the fact that she was using the video to promote her music, to her decision to visit the village drabbed in expensive, designer clothing.MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE IN NEW FILTERED PHOTO PROMOTING HER LATEST SINGLEMalawi, which...
Zac Efron fans lovestruck after he shares heartwarming birthday post for sister
Zac Efron has melted fans’ hearts after posting a sweet snap to mark his little sister Olivia’s birthday, with people joking that their ovaries are now 'on fire' thanks to the star. The 35-year-old High School Musical alum uploaded the adorable snaps to his 56 million-strong following on...
You might accidentally be overpaying for your Netflix usage
The Christmas season is definitely up there with the most expensive times of year, so as we head into the New Year it's time to note that you might be overpaying for your Netflix usage. From Falling for Christmas to Glass Onion, the streaming service is home to tons of...
James Cameron Justifies ‘Avatar 2’s Lengthy ‘Hangout’ Sequences: ‘People Forget to Put Beauty Into a Film’ (Exclusive Video)
The filmmaker also tells TheWrap that Fox tried to cut flying scenes from the first ”Avatar“ for lack of plot. James Cameron knows there are plenty of people who complain about the length of so-called “hangout” sequences in his “Avatar” movies. But for him, those people are missing the point.
Line of Duty's Martin Compston responds to rumours over season seven return
Line of Duty star Martin Compston has addressed rumours over whether the much-loved crime drama will be back for a seventh series. It's been well more than a year since fans last saw stars Compston, Vicky McClure and Aidan Dunbar working together on the BBC drama, with the sixth series coming to an end in May 2021.
Kim Kardashian reveals that her staff have uniforms and handbook
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian can afford a very lavish lifestyle - and her staff have more rules to follow than you might think. Few people know the reality star, 42, makes her staff wear specific uniforms and follow a handbook so as not to disrupt her 'zen' environment.
When We Judge Others, We Reveal Our Secrets
Woman listening to musicPhoto byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio. Who’s someone you never seem to get along with — that person you try really hard to like? Well, it’s not that you don’t like them, but more that you don’t like what they create in you.
