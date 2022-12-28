ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

The Imposter: Netflix fans bowled over by ‘jaw-dropping’ true crime story of missing 13-year-old

Netflix viewers have been left stunned by The Imposter, a documentary about the true story of Nicholas Barclay.The film was originally released back in 2012 – but has found a new audience after recently being added to the streaming service’s catalogue. Barclay went missing in San Antonio, Texas in 1994, at the age of 13. For three years, it was suspected that he had been murdered, but authorities were unable to find his body. Three years later, in 1997, the family were informed that their son had been found, alive and well in Spain. He was flown back to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tyla

Show creator says Wednesday and Enid's relationship could become romantic

The creators of Netflix's Wednesday have responded to speculation over whether Wednesday and Enid may become more than just friends. Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton took Netflix so by storm that it's on track to becoming the most watched English-language series in the streaming platform's history. From lead actor Jenna...
ComicBook

Netflix's White Noise Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

White Noise has a Rotten Tomatoes score and the project is looking pretty mixed. At the time of writing, the Netflix movie has a critics score of 63. While that isn't setting the world on fire, it is enough to keep it in the fresh distinction. However, over on the audience side of things, it's a little bit less positive with a 55%. A lot of people were shocked when Noah Baumbach decided to pursue this project. As with a lot of strange fiction, it can be hard to capture the unique edges of a book like Don Delilo's novel. The 1985 book is quite the journey on the page and probably even more of a handful when it comes to bringing it to life on film. As more people get to see it, White Noise could prove to be even more of a conversation starter among film Twitter users. Check out what the company has to say about the recent release down below.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Glory’ On Netflix, Where A Woman Crafts An Elaborate Revenge Plan For Her High School Tormentors

Revenge has always been good fodder for TV and film plots because of the whole “best served cold” axiom; the story can span decades, and the person getting revenge can spring their plan when and where the targets least expect it. In a new Korean drama, a woman executes her complicated plan to get back at her high school tormentors, eighteen years after the fact.
Tyla

Deleted Harry Potter scene explains huge end of movie plot hole

The Harry Potter movie series are essential viewing, especially over the Christmas holidays, but one film in particular has a plot hole that has left viewers scratching their heads. Eleven years after the finale Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 wrapped up, the finale scene has still left...
E! News

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery

Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule" Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery. The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery. "I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan...
musictimes.com

Cardi B Defends Herself After Controversial Lyrics Got Called Out by Fans

A few months ago, Cardi B collaborated with GloRilla for the song "Tomorrow 2" from the EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." and many fans have been calling her out because of a specific verse from the track; today, the rapper has finally broken her silence and addressed the issue. According to...
Tyla

Man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives

A man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives, showing how you can slice up an onion within a matter of seconds using an item you’ll always have lying around in your kitchen drawers. Whether it’s the chemicals they release when the skin is...
Tyla

iCarly fans are finding resurfaced scene seriously disturbing in hindsight

ICarly fans have been left questioning the appropriateness of one scene in the popular kids show after watching it back as adults. The Nickelodeon comedy series was a favourite for many kids growing up in the noughties when the possibilities of the internet were just becoming apparent and Sam, Carly, and Freddie made the most of it by becoming viewers' favourite content creators.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Sparks Criticism After Sharing More Facetuned Snapshots Of Trip To Africa: 'Don't Forget To Wear The Gucci Hat'

Madonna took to Instagram to share a montage of photos and videos of a trip to Malawi. "Back that up to the Beat……in Malawi 🇲🇼🖤🇲🇼❤️🇲🇼💚" She captioned the post on Friday, December 30. "Streaming on all platforms now !! @raisingmalawi."However, some of her followers were less than impressed by the clips, with fans criticizing everything from her bizarre appearance in the heavily edited photos and the fact that she was using the video to promote her music, to her decision to visit the village drabbed in expensive, designer clothing.MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE IN NEW FILTERED PHOTO PROMOTING HER LATEST SINGLEMalawi, which...
Tyla

You might accidentally be overpaying for your Netflix usage

The Christmas season is definitely up there with the most expensive times of year, so as we head into the New Year it's time to note that you might be overpaying for your Netflix usage. From Falling for Christmas to Glass Onion, the streaming service is home to tons of...
Tyla

Line of Duty's Martin Compston responds to rumours over season seven return

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has addressed rumours over whether the much-loved crime drama will be back for a seventh series. It's been well more than a year since fans last saw stars Compston, Vicky McClure and Aidan Dunbar working together on the BBC drama, with the sixth series coming to an end in May 2021.
Tyla

Kim Kardashian reveals that her staff have uniforms and handbook

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian can afford a very lavish lifestyle - and her staff have more rules to follow than you might think. Few people know the reality star, 42, makes her staff wear specific uniforms and follow a handbook so as not to disrupt her 'zen' environment.
Rabih Hammoud

When We Judge Others, We Reveal Our Secrets

Woman listening to musicPhoto byPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio. Who’s someone you never seem to get along with — that person you try really hard to like? Well, it’s not that you don’t like them, but more that you don’t like what they create in you.
Tyla

Tyla

