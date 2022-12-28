ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 WHAM

Rochester's New Year's Resolutions

Rochester, N.Y. — As people are getting ready to head into the new year, most are reflecting on 2022, looking for anything they could change in the upcoming one. “Every year I usually just try and think about how I can make the next year better,” said Rochester resident Nicole Corea.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fleet Feet hosts Resolution Walk to close out 2022

Rochester, N.Y. — Finishing 2022 off on the right foot- with a workout. Fleet Feet held its Resolution Walk on Saturday to close out the year. Attendees were able to enjoy a 3-mile workout, finishing the event off with celebratory champagne and grape juice. To learn more about Fleet...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Back the Blue Benefit Dinner

Geneva, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Back the Blue Benefit Dinner. In December, Ray Ciancaglini and his Second Impact Foundation raised $16,000 for the Police Benevolent Association in Geneva. The department was also presented two handcrafted wooden plaques. The Geneva Police Chief says the money may...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

RMSC hosts Holiday Laser show

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center hosted its Holiday Laser show on Saturday. The show features holiday songs played back-to-back with choregraphed dancing laser lights among the stars of the Planetarium. Performances will continue through Jan. 8.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Dog rescued from house fire on Fleming Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Fleming Street around 9:50 a.m. for the report of a house fire on Sunday. The structure was a two-story multi-family home, the first crew arrived in four minutes and declared it a working fire. The occupants were not home at...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Continuing the holiday cheer

Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on keeping the holiday spirit going at Woodcrest Commons. The DePaul Senior Living Community in Henrietta recently crafted handmade gifts and visited Santa while enjoying some appetizers and a feast for Christmas dinner. For more information about Woodcrest Commons, visit their website.
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Firefighters battle second-alarm fire on Potter Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Potter Street around 5:21 a.m. Saturday for the report of a house fire. The structure was a two-story family home and all residents had exited the home as the Fire Department arrived. The first crew arrived in four minutes and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man recovering after being stabbed on Lake Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Lake Ave for the report of a possible stabbing around 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 40's with a laceration on his arm. Police say the circumstances that led up to the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing teen from Henrietta found safe

Henrietta, N.Y. — UPDATE: Avalon Salter-Talbert has been found safe. Original Story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person from the Town of Henrietta. The missing teens name is Avalon N. Salter Talbert. She was last seen on foot leaving the Red Roof Inn at...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

A mild stretch to end 2022

After a brutal weather weekend for many a week ago, it has been quite a turnaround the last few days for Western New York. From wind chills if -20 degrees last weekend to 62 yesterday, things have changed drastically in the Rochester area. The last four days have featured well above average temperatures, a trend that will continue into the first week of 2023.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Canandaigua man dead after crash on State Route 64

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A fatal crash is under investigation in Ontario County. Police said Christopher Green, 54, of Canandaigua, crashed his truck just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Route 64 south of State Route 20A in Bristol. Deputies said Green was southbound when his truck crossed the center...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Your New Year's Eve weather forecast

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After a near record warm day today in Rochester with area temperatures reaching the 60s, you're probably wondering about the weather forecast heading into the weekend. At this point it looks like tonight will be another near record warm night. So, heading into the weekend it's...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Woman dead after crash on Denver Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Denver Street and Hazelwood Terrace for the report of a motor vehicle accident around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles with significant damage. One of the cars struck a tree head on. Police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 9:35 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers located the victim, a man in his 30's, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body. The victim is currently being...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

12-year-old boy one of two shot in Rochester on New Year's Eve

Rochester, N.Y. — A 12-year-old is one of two victims from two unrelated shootings from New Year's Eve. The first call police responded to was at Strong Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 11:43 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man who had...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot after an attempted robbery

Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to the 300 block of Portland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers quickly began life-saving measures on the victim.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police looking for missing teen in Greece

Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department is currently looking for a missing teen. Inaya Kerr, 16, was reported missing from the Villa of Hope on Tuesday. She has red streaks in her hair and a tattoo of feathers on her right arm. Kerr was last seen walking down...
GREECE, NY

