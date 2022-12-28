Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Police: Woman dead after crash on Denver Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Denver Street and Hazelwood Terrace for the report of a motor vehicle accident around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles. Police say a passenger of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 30's,...
13 WHAM
Firefighters battle second-alarm fire on Potter Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Potter Street around 5:21 a.m. Saturday for the report of a house fire. The structure was a two-story family home and all residents had exited the home as the Fire Department arrived. The first crew arrived in four minutes and...
13 WHAM
Man recovering after being stabbed on Lake Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Lake Ave for the report of a possible stabbing around 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 40's with a laceration on his arm. Police say the circumstances that led up to the...
13 WHAM
12-year-old boy one of two shot in Rochester on New Year's Eve
Rochester, N.Y. — A 12-year-old is one of two victims from two unrelated shootings from New Year's Eve. The first call police responded to was at Strong Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 11:43 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man who had...
13 WHAM
Police recover stolen vehicle on Weyl Street, teen taken into custody
Rochester, N.Y. — Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, officers observed a 2020 Kia Optima that was reported stolen on December 15. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, it turned west onto Weyl Street from Hudson Ave, and struck two other vehicles on Weyl Street before coming to a stop.
13 WHAM
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 9:35 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers located the victim, a man in his 30's, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body. The victim is currently being...
13 WHAM
Missing teen from Henrietta found safe
Henrietta, N.Y. — UPDATE: Avalon Salter-Talbert has been found safe. Original Story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person from the Town of Henrietta. The missing teens name is Avalon N. Salter Talbert. She was last seen on foot leaving the Red Roof Inn at...
13 WHAM
Canandaigua man dead after crash on State Route 64
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A fatal crash is under investigation in Ontario County. Police said Christopher Green, 54, of Canandaigua, crashed his truck just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Route 64 south of State Route 20A in Bristol. Deputies said Green was southbound when his truck crossed the center...
13 WHAM
RPD officer "nearly killed" while being dragged by car shoots at suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — A police officer and a suspect are both hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue. An officer responded just before midnight for a report of a robbery at a corner gas station. The suspect allegedly tried to flee...
13 WHAM
Man shot after an attempted robbery
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to the 300 block of Portland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers quickly began life-saving measures on the victim.
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing teen in Greece
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department is currently looking for a missing teen. Inaya Kerr, 16, was reported missing from the Villa of Hope on Tuesday. She has red streaks in her hair and a tattoo of feathers on her right arm. Kerr was last seen walking down...
13 WHAM
Amid surge in car thefts, police note increase in younger suspects
Rochester, N.Y. — The number of car thefts in the city in all of 2012 was 632. That number has nearly doubled in 10 years, currently sitting at just under 1,100 in 2022. And those charged with the thefts are younger than ever. Last week, the Monroe County Sheriff's...
13 WHAM
'Merry Christmas Jay' hailed as hero for finding shelter in school during blizzard
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — A Western New York man now known as Merry Christmas Jay has gained fame this week as one of the heroes from the deadly blizzard that hit the Buffalo area just before Christmas. Jay Withey smashed through a window of a school to find shelter, and...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Back the Blue Benefit Dinner
Geneva, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Back the Blue Benefit Dinner. In December, Ray Ciancaglini and his Second Impact Foundation raised $16,000 for the Police Benevolent Association in Geneva. The department was also presented two handcrafted wooden plaques. The Geneva Police Chief says the money may...
13 WHAM
RMSC hosts Holiday Laser show
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center hosted its Holiday Laser show on Saturday. The show features holiday songs played back-to-back with choregraphed dancing laser lights among the stars of the Planetarium. Performances will continue through Jan. 8.
13 WHAM
Fleet Feet hosts Resolution Walk to close out 2022
Rochester, N.Y. — Finishing 2022 off on the right foot- with a workout. Fleet Feet held its Resolution Walk on Saturday to close out the year. Attendees were able to enjoy a 3-mile workout, finishing the event off with celebratory champagne and grape juice. To learn more about Fleet...
13 WHAM
Bills deny requesting police escort from ROC, announce $300k donation to blizzard relief
The Buffalo Bills are denying comments from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that the team requested a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day. The closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport forced the Bills to stay in Chicago following their game on Saturday. The team flew into Rochester on Sunday before riding buses home to the Buffalo area despite a travel ban in Erie County.
13 WHAM
Southwest Airlines gets back on track to the relief of travelers at ROC airport
Southwest Airlines' CEO said flights would be back on track Friday after a major meltdown of the company's system that led to thousands of flight cancellations across the nation over the holidays. That seemed to be the case at the Rochester airport, where Southwest flights were arriving and departing as...
13 WHAM
A mild stretch to end 2022
After a brutal weather weekend for many a week ago, it has been quite a turnaround the last few days for Western New York. From wind chills if -20 degrees last weekend to 62 yesterday, things have changed drastically in the Rochester area. The last four days have featured well above average temperatures, a trend that will continue into the first week of 2023.
13 WHAM
Mild end to 2022 on the way
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weather pattern for the eastern third of the U.S. has completely changed compared to last weekend's brutally cold Arctic intrusion. A ridge of high pressure near the Mid-Atlantic States will continue to pump mild air into the Great Lakes and New England through the start of the new year.
Comments / 0