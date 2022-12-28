ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Police ID victim from South Jersey hit-and-run as 80-year-old woman

New Jersey State Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Cape May County Thursday evening. Marjorie Straubmuller, an 80-year-old woman from Ocean View, was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane in Upper Township, police said. Witnesses saw a man in a car at the scene, but the vehicle left before police arrived.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens

Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

17-Year-Old Shot In Wilmington Early News Year’s Day

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:34 a.m., in the 700 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Two Men Arrested For Two Commercial Burglaries

The Delaware State Police have arrested two men following an investigation into two commercial burglaries that occurred recently in Bear. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 4:57 a.m., troopers responded […] The post Two Men Arrested For Two Commercial Burglaries appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
BEAR, DE
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Newark Woman

(Newark, Del.-19713) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Naomi Thomas, a 73-year-old woman of Newark. Naomi Thomas left her home at approximately 2:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon in her 2019 black Honda CRV. Naomi is described as a Black female, 5’1” tall, approximately 200...
NEWARK, DE
PennLive.com

Woman dies after car crashes into N.J. home, police say

A Middle Township, N.J., woman died Wednesday afternoon after her car crashed into a home in the Cape May County township, police said. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Route 9 around 2:20 p.m. and when they arrived they were able to pull the 54-year-old driver from the wreckage, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Middle Township Police Department.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy