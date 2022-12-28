ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Police arrest 1 adult, 7 juveniles while responding to disturbance in Towson

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Friday evening, Baltimore County police officers made 8 arrests, including 1 adult and 7 juveniles, in reference to incidents in Towson. Police say they responded to several incidents in Towson while managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after local venues closed.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

28-year-old Aberdeen man arrested for rape, say police

ABERDEEN, Md. (WBFF) — A 28-year-old man from Aberdeen was arrested on Friday on rape charges, according to the Aberdeen Police Department. Police said they began their investigation on Dec. 30 into an alleged rape of a 50-year-old woman that happened in the unit block on North Law Street.
ABERDEEN, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore ends violent year with more than 330 homicides, shooting of 7-year-old boy

BALTIMORE -- It was another violent year for Baltimore City.Year-to-date homicide and non-fatal shooting rates shared by the Baltimore Police Department on Friday provide a glimpse of the pace of the city's violence.There were 332 people killed in Baltimore in 2022 as of Friday, according to authorities. In comparison, there were 334 fatal shootings in the city in 2021, police said.Nonfatal shootings appeared to have decreased though.There were 687 who were shot yet survived their injuries in Baltimore, police said on Friday. In comparison, there had been 724 people were shot in the city in 2021, according to authorities.On Friday,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
CBS Baltimore

7-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in west Baltimore Friday evening.  Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. They also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody, but is now under psychiatric evaluation. Police said the child received immediate medical attention, and was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."What we have is an unfortunate, very tragic incident with yet another child losing a life in Baltimore City", BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a press conference following the incident.  Mayor Brandon Scott also spoke.  "We all should go to sleep with a heavy heart, heavy mind, heavy eyes tonight because this could happen to anyone.", the mayor said.  "What we have to talk about and what I challenge everyone to think about is the 'why'. Why are people shooting and killing each other?"WJZ will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.  
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy