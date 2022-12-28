Read full article on original website
Police arrest 1 adult, 7 juveniles while responding to disturbance in Towson
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Friday evening, Baltimore County police officers made 8 arrests, including 1 adult and 7 juveniles, in reference to incidents in Towson. Police say they responded to several incidents in Towson while managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after local venues closed.
2 Dead, 2 Injured, Including a Juvenile, in Shooting at Clinton House: Police
Two people are dead, and two others are injured, including a juvenile, after a shooting in a Clinton, Maryland, house early on New Year’s Day, police said. Shots were fired in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road, off Piscataway Road, and someone called 911. Officers responded about 6 a.m., police said.
28-year-old Aberdeen man arrested for rape, say police
ABERDEEN, Md. (WBFF) — A 28-year-old man from Aberdeen was arrested on Friday on rape charges, according to the Aberdeen Police Department. Police said they began their investigation on Dec. 30 into an alleged rape of a 50-year-old woman that happened in the unit block on North Law Street.
1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
Aberdeen man arrested and charged for alleged rape
Aberdeen police arrested and charged a 28-year-old man Friday in connection with an alleged rape. Tavon I. Harvey has been charged with first- and second-degree rape and other related charges.
30-year-old shot and killed in Charles County, suspect in custody
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata on Saturday. A suspect is in custody.
Police: Person carjacked while parked in driveway in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was carjacked while parked in a driveway in Hyattsville, Maryland early Saturday morning. According to the Hyattsville Police, the armed carjacking was reported around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lancer Drive. Officers say the victim was parked in...
Eight people arrested following a series of disturbances near Towson Town Center
One adult and seven juveniles were arrested Friday night following several disturbances near Towson Town Center.
Reward increased up to $60,000 for info leading to arrest in Aryeh Wolf's murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The reward for information leading to a arrest in the Aryeh Wolf's murder case has been increased to $60,000, according to Metropolitan Police Department officials. Police say at around August 10, 2022 at about 3:41 pm, officers were sent to 100 Block of Call Place, Southeast...
Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
Baltimore ends violent year with more than 330 homicides, shooting of 7-year-old boy
BALTIMORE -- It was another violent year for Baltimore City.Year-to-date homicide and non-fatal shooting rates shared by the Baltimore Police Department on Friday provide a glimpse of the pace of the city's violence.There were 332 people killed in Baltimore in 2022 as of Friday, according to authorities. In comparison, there were 334 fatal shootings in the city in 2021, police said.Nonfatal shootings appeared to have decreased though.There were 687 who were shot yet survived their injuries in Baltimore, police said on Friday. In comparison, there had been 724 people were shot in the city in 2021, according to authorities.On Friday,...
January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
'It was like a stab in my heart': Grandmother mourns man killed in gas station shooting
Relatives are mourning a man shot and killed Thursday evening at a gas station near Lexington Market. Lattimore Thompson, 30, was shot outside the Exxon gas station shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on Downtown's westside. He was taken to shock trauma, where he died.
Hopes Crushed After Man Jumped By Teens Who Claimed To Have His Missing Dog
Police are looking for a group of Maryland teens who assaulted and robbed a man after claiming they had found his lost dog, authorities say. A group of five teen boys jumped the 43-year-old victim after calling him to the area of Stilllmeadows Drive and Dove Court in Severn, claiming they had his missing dog, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police search for woman linked to September Essex murder
Police are in search of a 25-year-old woman wanted in connection to a September homicide in Essex. Andrew S. Miller, 27, was discovered laying on a sidewalk off Old Eastern Avenue on September 22.
Person dies in crash after not pulling over for police in Cecil County
An independent investigation is being open for a deadly crash following an attempted traffic stop in Cecil County.
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
7-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in west Baltimore Friday evening. Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. They also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody, but is now under psychiatric evaluation. Police said the child received immediate medical attention, and was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."What we have is an unfortunate, very tragic incident with yet another child losing a life in Baltimore City", BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a press conference following the incident. Mayor Brandon Scott also spoke. "We all should go to sleep with a heavy heart, heavy mind, heavy eyes tonight because this could happen to anyone.", the mayor said. "What we have to talk about and what I challenge everyone to think about is the 'why'. Why are people shooting and killing each other?"WJZ will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.
Two dead, two injured following a quadruple shooting in Prince George's County
Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a quadruple shooting in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Prince George's County.
Kids Held Hostage For 90 Minutes During Police Standoff With Gun-Toting Father In Leonardtown
Authorities say that a potentially dangerous situation was resolved peacefully in St. Mary's County on Wednesday afternoon when a man barricaded himself in a Leonardtown home with his three children. Mark Anthony Buckler, 40, is facing multiple charges following a near 90-minute standoff with Maryland State Police and members of...
