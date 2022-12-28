TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Kids looking for a way to celebrate the new year can do so at the Wigwam Skating Rink. The rink will have two events starting Saturday. The first event is the New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown Party. This event is for those who wish to celebrate the new year, but not stay out late. Hours are from 1 to 4 P.M. with a balloon drop at 4. Entry fee is $12 at the door.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO