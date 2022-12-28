Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
Saturation Patrol Targeting Dangerous and Impaired Drivers Nets Three Impaired Drivers
Between 8:00 p.m. last night and 2:00 a.m. this morning, Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. During the six-hour period, troopers issued 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested 3 motorists for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and cited two individuals for minor consumption of alcohol.
MyWabashValley.com
How do potholes form?
They bend rims, dislodge wheel covers and some can loosen the fillings in your teeth. Not to mention leading to colorful language. Potholes. The enemy of every vehicle. So how do potholes form?. Water seeps in through cracks in the road which collects underneath, softening the road base. Once the...
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
WTHI
Two hurt after police said a driver ramped his car over a levee in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Knox County. The sheriff's office says it happened Wednesday evening. The driver of a car was speeding on Mays Road when he lost control. Police say the car ramped a levee and was sent airborne.
WTHI
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
State Police investigate multiple interstate crashes New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Highway crashes claimed at least one life in Indiana in the early hours of 2023 as State Police were called to investigate multiple incidents. Authorities confirmed one person was killed when a vehicle hit a bridge support on Interstate 70 near the Little Point exit in Morgan County shortly before 6 a.m.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
wamwamfm.com
Over 5 Accidents Reported Yesterday Around Daviess County
There are many accidents, mostly due to weather, to report from yesterday. A Jeep slid off the road into a ditch on 900 E near Graber Post with no injuries. A vehicle slid into the guard rail on I-69 at Mile Marker 68.5. A car slid into a ditch at...
WTHI
Pathologist in Vigo County sentenced in case for driving under the influence
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A forensic pathologist who performs autopsies for Vigo County will have to perform community service after he was recently sentenced for a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated. Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo is a contracted forensic pathologist for Vigo County. In 2020, he was arrested for...
MyWabashValley.com
Crews battle overnight house fire in Farmersburg
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- Crews responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Farmersburg early Friday morning. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. from a home in the 100 block of E. Hopewell Street. Authorities tell us everyone made it out of the home ok. We will update...
WTHI
Shelburn man faces drug charges after Friday morning traffic stop
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a pound of meth is off the streets after a Sullivan County traffic stop. It happened early Friday morning around County Road 200 East near County Road 650 North. Indiana State Police identified the driver as 52-year-old Edward D. Beegle of Shelburn. While...
A number of people displaced after a fire at a local hotel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a fire Friday at the Travelodge on S. 3rd Street in Terre Haute. According to Scott Dalton, Battalion Chief for the THFD, they received a call around 3:10 on Dec. 30 for a structure fire at 530 S. 3rd Street and responded quickly […]
WTHI
Local families celebrated the new year before midnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
MyWabashValley.com
Special New Year’s Eve event at Wigwam Skating Rink
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Kids looking for a way to celebrate the new year can do so at the Wigwam Skating Rink. The rink will have two events starting Saturday. The first event is the New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown Party. This event is for those who wish to celebrate the new year, but not stay out late. Hours are from 1 to 4 P.M. with a balloon drop at 4. Entry fee is $12 at the door.
Police say wanted man led officers on ½ mile foot chase
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Farmersburg Police Department Facebook, officers were led on a lengthy foot chase while attempting to arrest a man who was wanted in Sullivan County for possession of methamphetamine and probation violations. Dec. 29 around 4 p.m. Farmersburg Police officers located a wanted person driving North […]
Pound of meth found during traffic stop in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Police reported in a press release the discovery of one pound of methamphetamine in Sullivan County. On Dec. 30 around 12:55 a.m., a Trooper with the Putnamville State Police Post made a traffic stop for an equipment violation on County Road 200 East. The driver was identified as […]
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, on Dec. 27, around 4:05 p.m. […]
Bloomfield man charged with attempted murder
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man in Greene County, Indiana was charged with numerous crimes including attempted murder after local authorities reported he made several threats, crashed a vehicle into the side of a residence, and fired guns into the home. Shawn Cullison, Detective with the Greene County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department, says in a […]
wamwamfm.com
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel (McCormick), passed away from this world on December 19, 2022. Craig was born in Vincennes, Indiana on January 5, 1954 and was the son of Robert Eugene Wissel and Margaret Ann Wissel (Ziegler). Jane was born in Vincennes, Indiana on May 9, 1954 and was the daughter of Clarence James McCormick II and Bettye McCormick (Gramelspacher).
