Read full article on original website
Related
Court rules doctors who provide abortions can't be prosecuted under Arizona law
PHOENIX — An Arizona court has ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions yet was barred from being enforced for decades. But the Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday declined to repeal the 1864 law, which carries a sentence of...
A suspect in the deaths of 4 University of Idaho students is arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
Arizona's AG says dropping Title 42 would cause border 'chaos'
The Supreme Court this week blocked the White House from lifting Title 42 — the public health order put in place by the Trump administration in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health grounds. Title 42 lets Customs and Border Protection turn migrants away at the border to try to stop the spread of the virus.
New rules to extend North Carolina emergencies begin in 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The new year will place new hurdles in the path of North Carolina's current and future governors before states of emergency they issue can extend into months or even years, as happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. A provision in the 2021 state budget law that...
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
PHOENIX — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general's race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the country to...
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
N.Y. Rep.-elect George Santos is being investigated for lying about his past
U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors on Wednesday, after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office. Despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to hold federal office, Santos has shown no...
COVID-19 hospitalization levels for NC’s oldest old exceed pre-vaccine period
During the first week of December, hospitals were once again admitting hundreds of North Carolinians for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. But while much of the media coverage has focused on pitiable small children coughing and struggling for air, it turns out many of the new admissions have really white hair: Nearly three in 10 of those being checked into hospitals were older than 80. That’s beyond the shrinking life expectancy, newly announced, for U.S. women at 79.3 years, and men at 73.5.
Rupen Fofaria|Equity Reporter for EdNC.org
The bill establishes a grant program to support long-term improvements and graduate programs at HBCUs. North Carolina enrolls the nation’s highest number of HBCU students.
For three big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
Colorado's nearly $2 billion marijuana industry finally has had a bad year
For the first time since recreational cannabis sales were legalized, revenue has been down. COVID-19 has something to do with that. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Dec. 27, 2022.)
A powerful storm in California is causing flooding, road closures and power outages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
New York opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
NEW YORK — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.
Problems with generators contributed to need for blackouts, says Duke Energy
Duke Energy is now acknowledging the need for rolling blackouts on Saturday didn’t just arise from high demand, but also reduced capacity at its facilities. Utility spokesperson Jeff Brooks says as temperatures plunged into the single digits on Christmas Eve, output from some plants decreased and some units were offline due to planned maintenance.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0