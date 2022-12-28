Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
January digital literacy classes at Springfield Library
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is pleased to offer four more digital literacy classes in January. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 802-885-3108 or by visiting bit.ly/3hiMjZr. “Email Tips and Tricks” will be held at the library on Thursday, Jan. 12...
vermontjournal.com
Expanded role for Deputy Sheriff and looking ahead to 2023
CAVENDISH, Vt. – On Monday, Dec. 19, the Cavendish Selectboard meeting began with the appointment of Josh Temple to the Town Auditor position. Temple volunteered to serve as auditor after the last selectboard meeting, and has already begun the job. Bob Glidden moved, and Stephen Plunkard seconded the motion to make the appointment official through the next election in March 2023.
ricentral.com
Theory Wellness Announces Brattleboro Recreational Dispensary Opening on Friday, Dec. 30
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. - December 29, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Theory Wellness ("Theory" or "the Company") will open its doors to the company's adult-use dispensary in Vermont this Friday, Dec. 30, at 9 a.m. ET. The new retail location is located at 768 Putney Road in Brattleboro, in the Fairfield Plaza Shopping Center. This newest location will be its eighth location, but will have a different approach from Theory's operations in Massachusetts and Maine.
vermontjournal.com
HCRS recognizes 70 staff with year-end awards
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental health agency, announced today the year-end awards for many of their 500+ employees. These awards, including 60 awards for years of service along with numerous other recognitions, were presented during the agency’s annual meeting held in November. Service awards were presented to:
Deerfield Valley News
Retreat Farm buys Grafton cheese shop
BRATTLEBORO - On Monday, December 12, Retreat Farm purchased the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation, bringing the community closer to transforming the 34,000-square-foot building into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers, and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming. The acquisition...
WCAX
‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - After two decades of cows on parade in downtown Brattleboro, the Strolling of the Heifers is a thing of the past. However, its legacy of connecting people to the food they eat lives on. Since 2002, cows and their handlers have paraded down Main Street in...
techaiapp.com
17 Stops for your Vermont Road Trip Itinerary
In my opinion, Vermont is the most picturesque of the New England states. I’m definitely biased by my many years of childhood memories exploring the Green Mountain state. But on every Vermont road trip you will pass by quaint covered bridges, roadside rivers rushing over rocks, classic red barns sitting next to fields dotted with black and white dairy cows, and small villages with church steeples standing tall over the town green.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
vermontbiz.com
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
Rensselaer resident snaps poles, powerlines in Rutland crash
A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.
vermontjournal.com
Ludlow Sons of Am. Legion Post #36 make donation to FML
LUDLOW, Vt. – A check for $500 was presented to Fletcher Memorial Library from The Sons of the American Legion Post #36, Ludlow. This generous donation is in support of the “Love Your Library” fund raising campaign in tandem with the first online auction Feb. 2 – 16th. We are soliciting now for auction donations of new items, antiques, collectibles, gift certificates, getaways (lodging, or food), and wonderful donations by our locally talented individuals etc. All funds raised are used to sustain our enhanced services such as; Pass loan program, downloadable e-Content, online catalog and more. None of these items are in our operating budget, rather funded by FML Staff’s Annual Auction Proceeds.
vermontjournal.com
Gordon P. Kempe, 1952-2022
ALEXANDRIA, N.H. – Gordon P. Kempe, 70, of Alexandria, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 12, 2022. He was born June 15, 1952 at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. He is survived by his sister Diane C. Dawson (spouse Tom) of Englewood, Fla., his brother G. Steven Kempe (spouse Lucy) of Springfield, Vt., and former partner Sherry A. Knierm of Franklin, N.H.
Fire in Colrain requires assistance from other towns
A representative from the Colrain Fire Department confirmed all three engines were sent to a fire on Ed Clark Road.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
newportdispatch.com
Driver clocked doing 113 mph on I-91 in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 41-year-old man from Plainfield was cited for excessive speeding in Westminster on Saturday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 113 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone while on I-91 at around 1:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified...
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Fair Haven Police search for woman missing ‘for quite some time’
The Fair Haven Police are searching for a woman whose family members said they "have not been able to make contact with for quite some time," according to a Facebook post from the police department.
newportdispatch.com
7 arrested in Newport, New Hampshire drug sweep
NEWPORT — Seven people were arrested in Newport during an operation called Holiday Safe Streets. Police say following the arrests of Bryan Poisson and Braytn Kelley on November 28, 2022, on charges of robbery and sale of controlled drugs, the Newport Police Department and its law enforcement partners continued the investigation into a larger conspiracy to commit robberies, identity fraud, and sale of controlled drugs including Xanax, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Codeine, and marijuana.
