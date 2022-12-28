ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Appears to Confirm Drake Was Detained By Swedish Police

Did Drake just confirm he actually was detained by Swedish police?. Tonight (Dec. 31), Drake took to Instagram to share one of his semi-frequent carousel posts. Included in this round on content was a video on the second slide that appeared to show himself being detained by police while in Sweden. Although you can't full see the face of the person being escorted by officers, it can be assumed that it's Drake based off the hair and slight vision of facial hair.
Lil Yachty Appears to React to His Experimental Rock Album Leaking

Lil Yachty appears to have offered up a reaction to his upcoming experimental rock album having leaked across the internet. On Sunday (Dec. 25), the internet began buzzing after Lil Yachty's expected next album allegedly leaked in its entirety. The project, the title of which hasn't yet been confirmed but is being referred to as Sonic Ranch by Leaked.cx where it first surfaced, finds Lil Boat straying from the hip-hop sound he's become known for in exchange for a more alternative rock direction. In response to the apparent leak, Yachty seemingly expressed a sense of disappointment.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Uncle Murda Questions Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict, Says Saweetie Sounds Better on Mute and More on ‘Rap Up 2022′

Just in time for the new year, Uncle Murda is back with his controversial "Rap Up 2022," and this one will certainly raise plenty of eyebrows. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Uncle Murda delivered his end-of-the-year controversial song, "Rap Up 2022." On the 15-minute-long track, the Brooklyn rapper dissected some of the most newsworthy events of the past year.
G Herbo Says He Can Outsing Usher, Usher Responds

G Herbo is feeling pretty confident in his vocal skills, recently claiming he could outsing Usher, which drew a response from the celebrated R&B singer. Last night (Dec. 27), G Herbo shared a video on his Instagram Story singing the intro melody to Usher's hit song "Superstar." While sitting inside a car, the Chicago rapper confidently belts out the falsetto notes on the popular track.
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly Trend on Twitter After ‘Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022′ Tweet Goes Viral

French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly and other rappers were trending on Twitter, but not for their music. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Twitter user @kiracantmizz tweeted out a list of "Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022." His tally featured rappers French, MGK, Yeat and Jack Harlow. The user's tweet has since gone viral and sparked a multitude of reactions.
Yung Joc Delivers on Bet to Shave His Head Bald If Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty – Watch

Yung Joc picked the wrong side when making a bet about the outcome of the Tory Lanez trial and had to shave his head bald as a result. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the rapper-turned-radio host's Streetz 94.5 Morning Takeover show shared video on their Instagram page that chronicled Yung Joc making good on his bet. In the clip, Joc's cohost Mz. Shyneka is the one chopping Joc's locks.
Beloved Lip-Syncing YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at Age 27

YouTube star Keenan Cahill has passed away. According to TMZ, Cahill's manager, David Graham, confirmed his death, citing complications from recent heart surgery. Keenan had open heart surgery on Dec. 15 but there were complications from the procedure and he was put on life support. Keenan reportedly passed away Thursday...
Video Shows Nick Cannon Helping Deliver His 12th Child

Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child, a girl, with model Alyssa Scott, and a video shared by Scott shows the rapper-television show host participating in the delivery. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Scott shared a mini-movie announcing the birth of her baby girl with Nick, their second child together. The video, which is scored with a soft piano rendition of "Hark, The Herald Angels Sing," starts with the words "Hey baby, welcome." The video then pays homage to Zen, the child Scott and Nick Cannon lost to cancer last year, before showing slides of Scott pregnant with her latest child.
A Look at Travis Scott’s Return Following Astroworld Aftermath

Tragedy can strike at any time, which is one of the reasons why life is so fragile. On Nov. 5, 2021 during Travis Scott's third annual Astroworld Festival, a crowd crush occurred that took the lives of 10 attendees and injured over 300 more. Following the catastrophic incident, questions have been raised centered around who is liable: Travis Scott, Live Nation, venue security or the Houston Police Department with Travis settling a few lawsuits and also taking a short break from the public eye. After releasing an apologetic video and statement, Travis fell back until March of this year.
Kim Kardashian Shares the Reason Why She Has a Dress Code for Employees

Kim Kardashian loves her simplistic color palettes and according to her, her aesthetics extend to her employees' uniforms as well. The Kardashians star recently sat down with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast. During her time on the podcast, she was asked if having a color-coordinated dress code was intentional.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Refuses to Trash Ex Kanye West in the Media

Kim Kardashian got vulnerable about the status of her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast Dec. 26. When asked about coparenting with the rapper, Kardashian even broke down in tears while discussing how she protects her kids from media and drama surrounding their dad. "One...
Video Shows Meek Mill Fighting to Get Out of Crowd in Ghana

Some wild video footage has surfaced showing Meek Mill fighting to get out of a crowd in Ghana. On Friday (Dec. 30), Meek Mill hit up his Instagram account to post a series of intense video clips that were filmed while the Philadelphia rapper forced his way through a rabid crowd as he headlined the Afro Nation concert in Ghana on Thursday night (Dec. 29). Meek can be seen practically fighting off people as he and what appears to be a team of security guards battle through the chaotic mob scene before climbing their way out of the sea of people and eventually making a grand exit on dirt bikes.
Kanye West Mural Appears in Glass Onion Movie

Kanye West has been out of the limelight for the past few weeks, but his image recently showed up in the new Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. On Dec. 23, the new movie starring an ensemble cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista began streaming on Netflix, with fans taking note of one scene where Ye makes a cameo, sort of. In a scene taking place at the exorbitant island mansion of billionaire tech guru Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton), a large mural featuring Kanye can be seen in the background.
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Make Dating Relationship Official

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have ushered into 2023 in a big way—as a couple. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their relationship official on Instagram. The two celebrities scrubbed all their previous 2022 IG photos and posted content of themselves celebrating the new year together.
