Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Related
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
NYC proposal a sparkling way to ring in the new year
He’s ringing in the new year — by putting a ring on it. Adam Riese popped the question to his girlfriend of five and a half years, Morgan McCarthy, Saturday afternoon in Midtown. The Hamilton, NJ, native got down on one knee on the rooftop of a West 34th Street building— with a stunning view of his future bride — and the Empire State Building. He picked out the oval-cut sparkler on his own, but a few days before the proposal, got nervous the surprise was ruined. “It’s actually kind of funny because … days ago, she sent me a picture and it looked exactly like it …....
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
fox5ny.com
Times Square crowds celebrate New Year's Eve
NEW YORK - New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square were back at full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and thousands of people gathered to say goodbyes to 2022 and welcome in 2023. The NYPD had a myriad of security preparations to ensure this year's...
WPXI
Photos: Barbara Walters through the years
Barbara Walters through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Barbara Walters attends "After Midnight" Broadway opening night at Brooks Atkinson Theatre on November 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
News 12
Singer of famed disco act Tavares to give swan song performance at NYCB theater Friday
Long Island's Disco Fever featured a very special sendoff on Friday. Antone "Chubby" Tavares, lead singer of famed disco crew Tavares, says he's stepping down to focus on his health following Friday's performance. "Long Island has always been a great spot for us," said Tavares, who helped popularize the group's...
fox5ny.com
Things to do New Year's weekend in New York City
NEW YORK - If you're not ringing in the New Year in Times Square, here are some other fun ways to revel in and around the city. Friday in Brooklyn: Future & 21 Savage take over Barclays Center. Friday and Saturday: Get groovy and ring in the New Year at...
Man stabbed in the arm on Upper West Side
It happened around 4 p.m. Friday near 83rd and West End Ave.
In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too
New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
News 12
How to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Brooklyn
New Yorkers are gearing up to celebrate the conclusion of 2022, but you don’t need to go all the way into Manhattan to join in the festivities. News 12’s Julia Joseph checked out some local spots to explore the fun celebrations that Brooklyn has to offer. A full...
Queens temple needs to find its massive ark a new home
They don’t want it to become a lost ark. The Forest Hills Jewish Center is searching for a new home for its monumental ark — the chamber that holds its Torah scrolls — as it prepares to move to smaller quarters. The gold leaf, bronze, and plaster ark stand 32 feet tall and 19 feet wide. “Finding a place or building with a 32-foot ceiling to accommodate the ark isn’t likely to happen,” said Deborah Gregor, the Jewish center’s executive director. The ark sits at the front of the synagogue’s sanctuary and holds the sacred scrolls behind bronze doors. Designed in 1949 by Polish-born...
Road Trip: The Lexington Candy Shop in Manhattan
A nearly century-old diner in Manhattan has all the nostalgic feels to make it a legendary shop customers can't get enough of.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Contemporary cliff-side, ocean views, indoor pool, Todt Hill, $3.65M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to the listing on siborrealtors.com, this 2007 contemporary cliff-side residence embedded into Todt Hill at 186 Flagg Place is being sold for $3,650,000. This four-story modern mansion boasts approximately 8,182 square feet of luxurious living space. The listing claims the property contains five bedrooms, nine...
thesource.com
Happy Birthday To Hip Hop Pioneer Grandmaster Flash!
On this date in 1958, a man who will forever reform the stance of the turntable was born; Joseph Saddler best known as Grandmaster Flash. Amidst the infancy of hip-hop culture, Grandmaster Flash dominated the disc jockey scene of the North Bronx as he once was the DJ for big-time house rockers Kurtis Blow and Lovebug Starski in the mid-70s. Flash’s DJ sets became notorious for shaking crowds and it was evident he was influenced by preceding disco DJs in the likes of Grandmaster Flowers and Pete DJ Jones. Not only was Flash intrigued by the identity of the disc jockey through New York City disco DJ legends, but also, by the “hip-hopper” house rockers of his time, who reigned the opposing regions of the boogie down, DJ Kool Herc and Afrika Bambaataa.
A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer
Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
Revelers pack Times Square to ring in 2023
New York City rang in 2023 with a dazzling Saturday night spectacle in iconic Times Square, anchoring celebrations across the United States.
fox5ny.com
Bronx overnight stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured as 2023 begins
NEW YORK - An overnight stabbing in the Bronx has left one man dead, and a woman injured, according to the New York City Police Department. Police responded to a 911 call of two people stabbed around 4 a.m. inside of the BronxCare Health System emergency room located at 1850 Grand Concourse.
Boqueria SoHo, New York
Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. If you love Spanish tapas and a lively ambiance there’s no better place than Boqueria Soho during your trip to NYC. We can’t resist a dinner at this lively and delicious eatery each time we are in the city and the chef’s tasting menu never disappoints. As soon as we entered the ambient and friendly restaurant we were seated in a cozy booth and introduced to the delicious and authentic Spanish menu. Dishes are served as they’re ready and ideal for sharing with your party. We highly recommend starting with the Serrano Ham and Manchego Cheese and a portion of the light and addictive Pan con Tomate.
‘Scared the hell out of me’: Well-known Staten Island lawyer ID’d by facial recognition, booted from Radio City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An injury attorney on Staten Island learned recently that he, like others in his field, has been banned from MSG Entertainment venues due to an ongoing lawsuit filed against the company by his firm. Jonathan D’Agostino, of D’Agostino & Associates, said he was with family...
Comments / 0