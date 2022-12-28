ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time after record-tying win

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfnrT_0jwhPlHR00

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16 after his performance against the New England Patriots on Saturday, scoring a 22-18 win.

Burrow completed 40 of his 52 passes, at least two passes to eight different receivers, for a total of 375 yards and three touchdowns, rating him 99.4, a Cincinnati Bengals spokesperson stated.

In the first half of the game, Burrow completed 28 of 36 for 284 yards with three touchdowns, tying for the most completions in a single half this season.

The quarterback led all NFL players in Week 16 with his number of completions and passing yardage, the spokesperson continued. “His three passing scores were the most by an AFC quarterback.”

The 40 completions in one game marked not only a career high, but also tied the historic single-game team record set by Ken Anderson on December 20, 1982, the spokesperson said.

“He now has seven career games with at least 350 passing years and three passing touchdowns,” the spokesperson informed.

The accomplishment ties the second-most record for such games within the player’s first three seasons in NFL history, the spokesperson stated.

The recognition is Burrow’s third this season and fifth overall.

Bengals players combined have won this award six times this year.

The other Bengals players of the weeks were Trey Hendrickson, Evan McPherson, and Joe Mixon.

Cincinnati’s next game will be on January 2 when they host the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Eagles DE Josh Sweat hospitalized with neck injury after head-on collision vs. Saints

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was hospitalized with a neck injury after a collision on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The injury took place early in the first quarter when Sweat dove to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice. Sweat hit Prentice's body with the crown of his helmet. He fell face first on the ground and remained prone as medical staff took the field to tend to him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor live during ESPN's College Football Playoff coverage

The biggest moment of a wild Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan wasn't on the field for Robert Griffin III. During the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal, Griffin received the news his wife, Estonian heptathlete Greta Griffin, was in labor live on the air while working as part of ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show" coverage.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets

Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WHIO Dayton

Miami QB Bridgewater leaves with finger injury vs. Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Miami's matchup against the New England Patriots with a right finger injury. Bridgewater made the start Sunday in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season. Miami led 14-10 in...
WHIO Dayton

It took three plays for Washington fans to turn on Carson Wentz ... again

With their season on the line, the Washington Commanders turned back to Carson Wentz in Week 17. It didn't take long for that move to completely backfire. Wentz threw an interception on the Commanders' third offensive play. Wentz was looking for Terry McLaurin on the throw, but Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward undercut the route a snagged an easy pick.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
106K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy