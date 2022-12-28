ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

49ers' Trey Lance Has 2nd Surgery on Ankle Injury After 'Irritation' from Hardware

The San Francisco 49ers announced in a statement on Saturday that quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second and successful surgery on his right ankle Friday. "The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September. Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."
Eagles' Josh Sweat to Be Released from Hospital After Scary Injury vs. Saints

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was stretchered off the field after suffering a neck injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Sweat was taken to a local hospital and has movement in all of his extremities, per the Eagles, who later noted the defensive end is expected to be released from the hospital at some point Sunday night.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn't know it based on Kirby Smart's postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN's Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Derek Carr Rumors: Raiders to Explore Trade Options for QB After Benching

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will "almost certainly" be on a new team next year as the organization considers trade options in the offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Carr has started 142 of 144 possible regular-season games since entering the league in 2014, but the Raiders...
NFLPA to Unveil 1st-Ever All-Pro Team Voted On by NFL Players in January

NFL players will reportedly be able to vote for their own All-Pro team for the first time this winter. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association will have players vote for the "The Players' All-Pro" team through Jan. 4. The results will be unveiled on Jan. 11.
Winners and Losers of the College Football Playoff Semifinals

TCU didn't belong, they said. Ohio State didn't belong, they said. But only one of them made it through to the College Football Playoff national title game, and that was TCU, which hit Michigan in the mouth and won 51-45. Ohio State led most of the way against defending national...
Top NFL Contenders Most Likely to Suffer an Early Playoff Exit

The ugly truth of every NFL campaign is that regular-season success never guarantees a thing in the playoffs. Only one franchise will realize its Super Bowl dreams. The other 13 postseason qualifiers will enter the offseason empty-handed, and several of those teams will be especially disappointed to have missed—perhaps even feel they wasted—a chance at a title.
Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

After a couple of weeks with Saturday NFL games, we're back to a regular Sunday slate for Week 17. This is great for daily fantasy sports (DFS) enthusiasts, though it does mean that some tricky lineup decisions are ahead. Adding to the difficulty factor is the fact that some teams...

