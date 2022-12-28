Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Bears stick with Fields throughout ugly loss to Lions
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday's lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions
Bleacher Report
49ers' Trey Lance Has 2nd Surgery on Ankle Injury After 'Irritation' from Hardware
The San Francisco 49ers announced in a statement on Saturday that quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second and successful surgery on his right ankle Friday. "The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September. Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Josh Sweat to Be Released from Hospital After Scary Injury vs. Saints
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was stretchered off the field after suffering a neck injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Sweat was taken to a local hospital and has movement in all of his extremities, per the Eagles, who later noted the defensive end is expected to be released from the hospital at some point Sunday night.
Watch: Packers' Jaire Alexander does the 'Griddy' in Justin Jefferson's face
Cornerback Jaire Alexnder had a lot to say about wideout Justin Jefferson leading up to Sunday's meeting between rivals the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. For one play, at least, Alexander backed up his smack talk. Midway through the first quarter, Alexander broke up a pass intended for Jefferson...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Injury-plagued Dolphins still alive despite latest setback
The Miami Dolphins face a win-or-go-home scenario for their playoff hopes after they added another quarterback to an already long list of key injuries during their 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots
Bleacher Report
AJ Styles Confirms He Suffered Broken Ankle Injury at WWE Event, Won't Need Surgery
WWE Superstar AJ Styles confirmed Saturday that he suffered a broken ankle during a match at a live event on Thursday night. Styles said on Twitter that the injury won't require surgery, but it will cause him to miss more time than any other ailment during his career:. Per PWInsider.com's...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones to Get Multiyear Contract Offers from Ny
The New York Giants will try to keep quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley on the roster in 2023 despite both being set to become free agents, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. "My understanding is both of these guys earned the right to come back to...
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Rumors: Raiders to Explore Trade Options for QB After Benching
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will "almost certainly" be on a new team next year as the organization considers trade options in the offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Carr has started 142 of 144 possible regular-season games since entering the league in 2014, but the Raiders...
Bleacher Report
NFLPA to Unveil 1st-Ever All-Pro Team Voted On by NFL Players in January
NFL players will reportedly be able to vote for their own All-Pro team for the first time this winter. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association will have players vote for the "The Players' All-Pro" team through Jan. 4. The results will be unveiled on Jan. 11.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: AFC, NFC Scenarios Ahead of Sunday's Games
The top and bottom of the AFC playoff picture can be flipped by one result in Week 17. The Monday night clash between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will go a long way in deciding the No. 1 overall seed. Sunday's AFC East battle between the Miami Dolphins and...
Bleacher Report
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert Among People to Rescue Family from Helicopter Water Landing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert was among the bystanders to help rescue a man and his family from a helicopter that had to make an emergency landing in the water near Davis Islands in Tampa on Thursday, according to Matt Cohen of the Tampa Bay Times. Gabbert was on...
Bleacher Report
Winners and Losers of the College Football Playoff Semifinals
TCU didn't belong, they said. Ohio State didn't belong, they said. But only one of them made it through to the College Football Playoff national title game, and that was TCU, which hit Michigan in the mouth and won 51-45. Ohio State led most of the way against defending national...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Week 17 got underway on Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans battled in the Thursday Night Football finale. Tennessee might have set a few fantasy managers back by sitting several starters, including star running back Derrick Henry. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was also inactive for the...
Bleacher Report
Top NFL Contenders Most Likely to Suffer an Early Playoff Exit
The ugly truth of every NFL campaign is that regular-season success never guarantees a thing in the playoffs. Only one franchise will realize its Super Bowl dreams. The other 13 postseason qualifiers will enter the offseason empty-handed, and several of those teams will be especially disappointed to have missed—perhaps even feel they wasted—a chance at a title.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Anthony Davis Trending in the Right Direction for Return From Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham offered some good news to reporters Friday regarding eight-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who has been out indefinitely since Dec. 16 with a stress reaction in his right foot. ESPN's Dave McMenamin relayed the quotes. Those are welcoming comments for a Lakers...
Bleacher Report
Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
After a couple of weeks with Saturday NFL games, we're back to a regular Sunday slate for Week 17. This is great for daily fantasy sports (DFS) enthusiasts, though it does mean that some tricky lineup decisions are ahead. Adding to the difficulty factor is the fact that some teams...
Bleacher Report
Ohio State TE Cade Stover Taken to Hospital After Suffering Back Injury vs. Georgia
Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover was transported to the hospital Saturday night after suffering a back injury in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, according to Cleveland.com's Stephen Means. He exited holding his back after making a catch during the first quarter. "They knew that he was having back...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Told to Go Back to NFL by CFB Twitter After Michigan's CFP Loss to TCU
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines fell to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday night in a wild Fiesta Bowl, marking a disappointing end to their national title hopes for the second straight season. Jim Harbaugh's team was outplayed early in the College Football Playoff semifinal as TCU's...
