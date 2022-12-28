ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine shows off Caesar howitzer as French minister visits

By CÃ©cile FEUILLATRE, Sameer Al-DOUMY
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
'It's a fast, efficient, accurate and very easy to use weapon,' said one Ukrainian soldier /AFP

Ukrainian soldiers quickly check the coordinates of their target, then load a Caesar howitzer.

Two rounds are fired off against a Russian artillery position, located 29 kilometres (18 miles) away.

Lieutenant Mykola, who operates the French import, says it took 53 seconds to reach the target.

And since the Caesar is a self-propelled gun, it can move off its firing position to avoid being targetted and destroyed by enemy counter-fire.

As it quickly repositions, Mykola receives information collected by the drones.

"Minus seven Russians. Position destroyed," says the Ukrainian soldier.

On Wednesday, the Ukranian army took AFP journalists on a tour in eastern Ukraine to see one of its French cannons in action.

It was timed to coincide with the visit to Kyiv of French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, his first since the start of the Russian offensive in February.

- Pledge of French support -

The 155mm howitzer mounted on a six-wheeled truck chassis is highly prized for its accuracy. It is part of the arsenal of modern weaponry provided to Ukraine by multiple countries since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded on February 24.

Some critics have said France is not doing enough to support Kyiv.

According to a study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, France ranks 10th in terms of military support for Ukraine, behind the United States, Britain, Poland and Germany.

The Caesars can fire six rounds per minute at ranges of more than 40 kilometres (25 miles) /AFP

Paris, which organised an international conference in mid-December in support of Ukraine, has repeatedly said it stands ready to provide more humanitarian and military support to Kyiv.

Since the outbreak of the war, in addition to anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles and armoured vehicles, France has provided 18 Caesar cannons to the Kyiv army, and six to twelve more are expected.

"It would be great to have more," says another Ukrainian soldier, Andrei. "It's a fast, efficient, accurate and very easy to use weapon."

The Caesars can fire six rounds per minute and are capable of firing shells at ranges of more than 40 kilometres (25 miles).

Mykola refused to give the exact number of French cannons operating in the region. "About ten," he says.

Asked whether any of the weapons sustained any damage, he said that only one of the howitzers had been slightly damaged and had since been "quickly repaired".

In April, both Mykola and Andrei attended a week-long training in France to learn how to operate the Caesars.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

