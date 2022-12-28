Read full article on original website
Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop
A Southern California deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed, and the suspect was later shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit. Just before 2 p.m. local time, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot after pulling over a vehicle in the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the sheriff's department. He later died of his wounds.
msn.com
See inside a 958-foot cargo ship, from the crew's living quarters to the massive engine room
A merchant mariner gave a tour of a 958-foot cargo ship in 2019 that showed the intricacies of the hulking freighters that haul 90% of the world's goods. In the video, second mate Bryan Boyle records the vast array of machinery that keeps the ship moving, as well as the crew's and officers' living quarters on the Maersk ship, which was built in 2006.
Tesla owners share videos of their cars failing in arctic freeze
Furious Tesla owners are blasting the company over how their high-end cars are not functioning in extreme weather, as the recent Arctic freeze left their door handles frozen shut and the electric vehicles unable to charge. “Bet ya didn’t think of ice in the Tesla design,” Canadian meteorologist Rachel Modestino wrote alongside a now-viral video of her Tesla door handle refusing to budge. The footage was shared on Dec. 23, when temperates in Ontario hit a low of 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Other Twitter users came to her aid and quickly shared some tips in the comments of her video, which has been...
Drunk Driver Crashes And Destroys Rented Lamborghini Huracan
A 32-year-old man has crashed a rented Lamborghini Huracan Spyder in Switzerland due to drunk driving and high speed. According to Polizei.news, the driver was from Zurich and had a passenger with him at the time of the crash. The report says the pair were traveling to Bern when, barely...
India to require COVID test for arrivals from China, four other Asian countries
NEW DELHI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - People arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to show a negative COVID-19 test from Sunday, India's health minister said.
Tesla owners waiting in large queue at charging station in Wodonga, Victoria/NSW border
Australian Tesla drivers have been forced to wait in 90-minute queues at charging stations as thousands take to the roads over the holiday period.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Try not to vomit while driving this electric rolly car around
When we find electric vehicles for this weekly column on China’s bottomless pit of a shopping megasite Alibaba, we generally look for something that looks weird, fun or at least remotely useful. This week I’d say we nailed the first two. I’m not quite sure what to call this thing, so I guess I’ll have to go with the name given to it by its creators: the Happy Car.
India makes negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from five Asian countries
The Indian government is making a negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from five countries, including China, amid fears of a surge of infections after a spurt in cases from its neighbour. The new rules will apply for travellers from China and Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, the Indian health ministry said on Thursday. The requirement will take effect from 1 January 2023, the ministry said.Travellers from these five countries will now have to present negative Covid tests before entering India. The reports will need to be uploaded to the Indian government’s “Air Suvidha” online...
nextbigfuture.com
Gas Vs Electric Accident and Fire Safety
There have been about 250 million cars in the US in most years from 2010 to 2022. The level has slowly increased to 280 million. The insurance site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board. The site found that hybrid vehicles had the most fires per 100,000 sales at 3474.5. There were 1529.9 fires per 100k for gas vehicles and just 25.1 fires per 100k sales for electric vehicles.
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
New one-seat car has 10 jet engines and can fly itself
THE first flying car available to the public has been revealed - and it's fast approaching its U.S. debut. And in 2023 — you could be one 25 people selected to test-ride this futuristic vehicle. Zapata is an innovation research and development company based in France. Over the past...
Autoblog
Mexico police find tiger cub hidden inside trunk of vehicle
A tiger cub was found inside the trunk of a car (photos from the El Marques police) driving through El Marques, Mexico, according to a report today from the BBC. The cub was being transported in between luggage of the SUV, and in addition to the tiger, El Marques police found four guns and almost 100 rounds of ammunition. Upon stopping the vehicle for what police say was a “minor traffic offense,” the couple harboring the tiger reportedly acted aggressively toward the police, prompting the search of the vehicle.
yankodesign.com
This modern electric cargo bike will make food delivery guys happy chappies
Fridays bring a sense of joy for the upcoming weekend, and perhaps the odd home party which calls for local snacks or fast food from the popular restaurant. You pick up the phone to order food like there’s no tomorrow and wait for the home delivery to arrive. When...
earth.com
World’s largest Covid wave currently unfolding across China
After three years following a strict “zero-Covid” strategy, China relaxed most of its restrictions at the beginning of December, leading to an unprecedented outbreak. Due to the population’s major lack of natural immunity, a “soup” of Omicron variants is now rapidly spreading throughout China in what is probably the largest Covid-19 wave the world has witnessed since the beginning of the pandemic.
Brazil's haunting graveyard of ships risks environmental disaster, warns activist group
GUANABARA BAY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - On a stormy evening in mid-November, a huge, abandoned cargo ship broke free of its moorings and slowly floated into the massive concrete bridge that carries cars across Brazil's Guanabara Bay to Rio de Janeiro.
torquenews.com
What Happened to 3,000 New Teslas Parked at BER Airport, Giga Berlin Followup
Tesla took a Giga Berlin delivery warehouse space problem and turned it into a brilliant marketing campaign. Yesterday I reported that Tesla had strangely parked 3,000 New cars at the Berlin Airport because Giga Berlin couldn't hold them. One wonders, what happened, so that Tesla brings 3,000 new Model Y electric vehicles and uses the parking lot of the Berlin’s Airport. Well, while I know that there is a parking space issue at Giga Berlin, I saw something in the German media that explains what Tesla offered several days ago to ease the space situation and get this vehicles moving to their new owners faster.
The ‘World’s Safest Car’ Is the Size of a Motorcycle and Costs $300,000
The ultra-expensive, super rare Tango T600 EV is a vehicle that automaker Commuter Cars believes is the "world's safest car." The post The ‘World’s Safest Car’ Is the Size of a Motorcycle and Costs $300,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Cary's Garage: Oil Striction
Recently I was talking to several people I know about maintenance and care for a couple of Powerstroke Diesel engines and was surprised that neither had heard of oil stiction and the effects it causes. For this piece, I had the idea it would be a good idea to cover...
a-z-animals.com
Watch the Fastest Sky Train in Japan Zoom Through the Air
When you think of a train, you probably have a classic version of one in your mind. You picture the wheels on a track on the ground, and the clickety-clack sound they make as they roll through. You can probably even imagine the sound of the train’s horn. These are classic trains. You also have more modern trains that zoom right past towns and cities, transporting their passengers efficiently.
The Abandoned Rivian R1S is Free Thanks to Construction Equipment and a 20,000-lb Winch
The abandoned Rivian R1S was saved and removed from its would-be tomb. The post The Abandoned Rivian R1S is Free Thanks to Construction Equipment and a 20,000-lb Winch appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CBS News
