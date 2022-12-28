ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

This Is Washington's Best Nachos

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The best thing about nachos is how many ingredients you can stack on them . From basics like tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese to guacamole and meats, there are plenty of ways to spice up a helping of tortilla chips.

If you're craving some crunchy goodness, look no further than Eat This, Not That! The website found the best nachos in every state after hearing feedback and reviews from both locals and tourists.

Washington state's best plate of nachos is served at Pacific Southern ! Here's why it was chosen:

"A casual Southern food spot in Tacoma, Pacific Southern's 'Buzzfeed Nachos' are made from a base of housemade potato chips and served with your choice of BBQ pulled pork or chicken.
" Best nachos I have had in Washington. Hands down,' wrote a reviewer. 'The mixture of great food, big portions and atmosphere makes this place a gem.'
'Excellent space and their food is perfection. We had the fried chicken dinner and their famous pulled pork BBQ nachos. Huge portions and high quality food,' wrote a local. 'The staff was welcoming and friendly. We will definitely make this a regular spot.'"

You can find Pacific Southern at 3832 S Pine St. in Tacoma.

Still hungry? Check out the full list on Eat This ' website.

