WPIAL Basketball spotlight Week 4

Iyanna Wade – 2025 – Clairton High School - @wadeIyanna

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- They would describe me as a hard worker and all-around player.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- My IQ and my fast first step to get to the bucket.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- Reading and Drawing

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- English and Math

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- My dad and my uncle because they really helped me gain my basketball knowledge.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) Family (2) School (3) Basketball (4) Self Care (5) Spirituality

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I can sing a little bit

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake up – school – practice – home to study – eat – relax – repeat

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Just relax, pray and listen to music

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Real Spill by Lil Baby

11. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- In 10 years I see myself being very successful playing basketball or in business.

Brendan McCullough – 2023 – Peters Township High School - @bmccullough23

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- A leader who is funny and energetic but also wants to win.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- My dribbling is what makes my game. My dribbling get me to spots on the floor I want to be at and it gets the team in position to make plays.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- I like to hunt in my free time.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- I just try to power through everything

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- I look up to all of my coaches that have coached me or are currently coaching me.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) God (2) Family (3) Friends (4) School (5) Sports

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I can Juggle

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Get up at 645am – Then head to school – School 735am to 230pm – Practice 345pm to 545pm – Lift after practice – 6pm to 10pm home to eat, relax and study.

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Always stretch while listening to anything NBA Youngboy

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- NBA Youngboy

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Fiori’s

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Pizzaz

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- I see myself working some type of job related to a major in business.

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?

- Nate Miller is because anytime he is on the floor something great happens. He is a great passer and great shooter. He takes the right shots and makes his teammates better. He is a big part to why our team is really good.

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

- Thomas Aspinall

Dame Givner – Imani Christian High School - @booda10_dgivner

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- My coaches and teammates would describe me as a hardworking guy and someone who is mature and can lead by example.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- What makes me a good player is my scoring ability along with effort and just playing hard.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- I am into writing poetry, but I am also involved in premed as early college courses.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- Spanish by far

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- My head coach Omar Foster. He is a great guy overall.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) Basketball (2) School (3) Family (4) College (5) Staying focus

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I can write poetry

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake up – school – practice – repeat

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Listen to music and stretch

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Pierre Bourne Bankroll Fresh and Tony Shhnow

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Pizza Care

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- My Dad

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- Somewhere leading something either on the court or in a boardroom.

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?

- Desean Gordon works tremendously hard everyday

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

- Nathan Brazil or myself

Abbie Johns – 2024 – Kiski Area High School - @abbiejohns2024

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- They would describe me as tough, hardworking and dedicated.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- My ability to attack the rim aggressively and be versatile on defense and my 3 point shooting.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- Traveling, hiking, and photography

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- Chinese 3

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- I look up to my dad. He is a volunteer coach for my team and is always pushing me to be the best to my abilities and helps me year-round on improving my game.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) God (2) Family (3) School (4) Basketball (5) Fitness

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- My secret talent is that I play an instrument called the Kalimba

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Get coffee with my sisters Hanna and Rachel – Then go to school – Basketball practice – Go home – Homework – relax – repeat

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- My teammates and I get each other hype in the locker room and set goals to accomplish in the game and then listen to music.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Nothing specific. I just listen to my pregame playlist.

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- J and S in Natrona Heights

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Moonlight Inn in Vandergrift

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- Teaching and coaching

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?

- Cora Coleman. She is a really tough defensive player and is a good rebounder.

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

- Rikiya Garcia Broaden is by far the funniest on the team. She never fails to make the entire team laugh.