Los Angeles, CA

Security guard killed at off-campus housing complex near USC

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbOM2_0jwhPFEJ00

LOS ANGELES (CNS)- A man suspected of fatally shooting a security guard at an upscale off-campus student housing complex near the University of Southern California in South Los Angeles is in police custody today.

The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. at 23rd and Flower streets approximately a half a mile from USC. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the security officer suffering from gunshots wounds, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fox 11 reported that the suspect could have been a trespasser that the security guard attempted to detain and confronted the victim.

Witnesses said as many as a dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

The suspect was arrested near the scene of the shooting, Cervantes said.

Police are examining video footage to obtain possible evidence from the shooting.

LA Metro service along the Expo Line has been interrupted because of police activity related to the shooting and is not expected to resume until 8 a.m.

The 23rd Street Station is closed because of the police investigation.

Shuttle bus service is replacing the E Line train service between the Pico and the Jefferson/USC stations.

Comments / 3

Marvin Archie
4d ago

Prayers and condolences to the family of the security guard!! It is way to dangerous out here to be a security guard without a gun(SO SAD)!!

Reply
4
 

KNX 1070 News Radio

