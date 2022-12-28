ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convicted killer out free after prison release caught in New Orleans hotel

By Allison Bruhl
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November, leaving Ascension Parish authorities confused as he still had not been sentenced for a murder conviction. He was captured in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday.

In early December, deputies launched a search for Michael LeBlanc, 41, who was found guilty of murdering a man in Donaldsonville in 2014. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LeBlanc was in the parish jail until he was released to another Louisiana sheriff’s office until his sentencing.

After his recapture, U.S. Marshals confirmed LeBlanc’s is in custody and said he is being booked into the Orleans Parish Prison as a fugitive.

Detectives learned that LeBlanc was sent to prisons in Catahoula Parish and Madison Parish before being transferred to Riverbend Detention Center in East Carroll Parish until he was released on Nov. 30, the sheriff’s office said.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections released a statement explaining the timeline. Read the statement below:

“Michael LeBlanc completed his Department of Corrections hard labor prison sentence May 13, 2022 for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was subsequently released to the custody of the Madison Parish Sheriff and detained at Madison parish for charges relating to Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics and Taking Contraband to and from a Penal Institution. LeBlanc remained at that facility on a pretrial detainer. Madison Parish was also aware that Ascension Parish also had a detainer for LeBlanc for a 2017 Second-Degree Murder Conviction in Ascension Parish for which he has still not yet been sentenced by the court. On July 26, 2022, Madison transferred LeBlanc to Riverbend Detention Center, which houses Madison Parish’s pretrial detainees. On November 30, 2022, Madison informed Riverbend that LeBlanc plead guilty and received credit for time served at the parish jail level on the two new charges in Madison. Riverbend Detention Center did not transfer LeBlanc to Ascension Parish regarding the outstanding sentence on the 2017 murder, but released LeBlanc from custody on November 30, 2022. The Louisiana Parole Board has issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael LeBlanc, as he failed to report to Probation and Parole within 48 hours of his full discharge from the local level physical custody as outlined in the conditions of his release from Department of Corrections in May 2022.”

Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections

The sheriff’s office said LeBlanc had last been seen in Donaldsonville before his arrest in New Orleans.

