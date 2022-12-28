Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Dodger Justin Turner Questions Why So Many Umpires Suddenly Retired
Ten umpires are retiring this week, and former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wondered aloud whether it's related to MLB's upcoming rule changes.
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A former member of both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, among others, will be headed to the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Dennis Eckersley’s family ‘in complete shock’ after daughter accused of leaving baby freezing in woods
The family of Alexandra Eckersley is speaking out as she faces multiple charges after allegedly misleading Manchester, New Hampshire police in a search for her newborn baby boy in the woods early Monday. Alexandra, who remains hospitalized after giving birth in a tent in the woods in 18-degree weather, is the adopted daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley and his ex-wife Nancy. In a statement to WCVB on Thursday, the Eckerley family said they are “still in complete shock” after learning about the tragedy from news reports, with no prior knowledge of their daughter’s pregnancy. “We are utterly devastated...
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
Player facing criminal charge in ‘vicious attack’ on referee during basketball game in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A visiting high school player is facing a criminal charge after police say he punched a referee during a high school basketball game in Cohasset on Wednesday night. The 16-year-old player from Excel High School in South Boston, whose name has not been made public, will...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
Charles Barkley Admitted He Made A Mistake By Criticizing Michael Jordan Which Destroyed Their Friendship, Says Former Bad Boy Piston
John Salley revealed that Charles Barkley told him that it was a mistake to call out Michael Jordan which cost him his friendship.
MLB Writer Offers Bold Prediction For Red Sox’s Alex Cora In 2023
The Boston Red Sox remain in full offseason mode, retooling after a dead-last finish in the American League East last season. However, this hasn’t stopped the premature 2023 season predictions from rolling in. And one about Red Sox manager Alex Cora is bold, to say the least. With 2022...
Yankees’ Marwin González replaces Red Sox LF in Japan in logical next step
What’s the logical next part of the journey for any Yankees role player who somehow survives roster cut after roster cut to end up playing meaningful innings during the postseason? Japanese baseball, of course!. This time around, it’s Marwin González, still just 33 years old and fresh off appearances...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Pitcher Corey Kluber’s Wife, Amanda Kluber
The MLB trade rumor mill is abuzz with news of Corey Kluber’s new contract. The power pitcher has reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox, ending his free agency and moving his family to Massachusetts. Amanda Kluber, Corey Kluber’s wife, is probably ecstatic to return to where she grew up after relocating for the MLB WAG life. However, the couple is low-key about their marriage except for their philanthropic endeavors. So we delve further into her background in this Amanda Kluber wiki.
Yardbarker
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Reliever To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees appear to be sick of the Boston Red Sox poaching their bullpen over the years -- Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Franklin German and Kaleb Ort to name a few -- and are striking back. The Yankees reportedly are acquiring member of the Red Sox's 2022 bullpen,...
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Should the Red Sox swing a deal?
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: Are There Any Other Decent Free Agents Out There
We’re at the point of the offseason when the free agent market can now officially be labeled as a “scrap heap.” Is there anything of value left to be found in there? (Chad Jennings, The Athletic) Another day, another big look at Masataka Yoshida. He’s going to...
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees
The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter. Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training. WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to...
Red Sox Reportedly Pulled Offer For Nathan Eovaldi After Spending Elsewhere
The Boston Red Sox reportedly pulled an offer from earlier in the offseason for Nathan Eovaldi before he signed with the Texas Rangers.
NBC Sports
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
Community mourns loss of legendary Brockton High School basketball coach Victor Ortiz
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton community is mourning the loss of legendary Brockton High School basketball coach Victor Ortiz, a longtime educator who advocated for students learning English as a second language. Ortiz, a Vietnam veteran, died Monday at his home following a long illness, according to his obituary....
Pelé once played at 'America's Most Beloved Ballpark' one day before 1968 MLB All-Star Game
The 1968 MLB All-Star Break ran from July 8 through July 10, meaning that "America's Most Beloved Ballpark" in Boston, Massachusetts was available to host the king of the "beautiful game." In the wake of Brazilian soccer legend Pelé's death on Thursday, the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham tweeted out a...
