Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players

The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

Dennis Eckersley’s family ‘in complete shock’ after daughter accused of leaving baby freezing in woods

The family of Alexandra Eckersley is speaking out as she faces multiple charges after allegedly misleading Manchester, New Hampshire police in a search for her newborn baby boy in the woods early Monday.  Alexandra, who remains hospitalized after giving birth in a tent in the woods in 18-degree weather, is the adopted daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley and his ex-wife Nancy. In a statement to WCVB on Thursday, the Eckerley family said they are “still in complete shock” after learning about the tragedy from news reports, with no prior knowledge of their daughter’s pregnancy. “We are utterly devastated...
People

Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Pitcher Corey Kluber’s Wife, Amanda Kluber

The MLB trade rumor mill is abuzz with news of Corey Kluber’s new contract. The power pitcher has reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox, ending his free agency and moving his family to Massachusetts. Amanda Kluber, Corey Kluber’s wife, is probably ecstatic to return to where she grew up after relocating for the MLB WAG life. However, the couple is low-key about their marriage except for their philanthropic endeavors. So we delve further into her background in this Amanda Kluber wiki.
Over the Monster

Red Sox Links: Are There Any Other Decent Free Agents Out There

We’re at the point of the offseason when the free agent market can now officially be labeled as a “scrap heap.” Is there anything of value left to be found in there? (Chad Jennings, The Athletic) Another day, another big look at Masataka Yoshida. He’s going to...
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees

The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter. Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training. WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to...
NBC Sports

Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?

The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
Springfield, MA
