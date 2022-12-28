Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Biggest Crypto CEO Exits of 2022
Many major industry executives resigned or were removed as the bear market set in and contagion took hold. As the crypto market declined in 2022, the departures began en masse. Several high-profile CEO stepped down from their respective roles at the head of crypto-centric firms in 2022, including Jesse Powell of Kraken, Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy, Alex Mashinsky of Celsius, and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX.
decrypt.co
What Is Counterparty? Historical NFTs Built on Bitcoin
Tokenized artwork and collectibles actually predate the Ethereum NFT boom. Here's a look at the Bitcoin-based Counterparty protocol. Long before collections like CryptoPunks and CryptoKitties and the OpenSea marketplace helped popularize non-fungible tokens on Ethereum—even before the term "NFT" ever existed—an ecosystem for verifiably unique digital assets was already thriving on Bitcoin, circa 2014.
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Plummets 13% Amid Rumors of Ethereum-Like Merge
The volatile meme coin is shedding value as 2022 comes to a close, amid chatter over a potential proof-of-stake transition ahead. The price of Dogecoin has dropped 13% over the last week, and has fallen 6% to just under $0.07 in the last 24 hours alone, as per CoinGecko data.
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Moving Alameda-Linked Funds: ‘None of These Are Me’
After a series of mysterious transfers and token swaps this week from wallets linked to Alameda Research, the trading firm that collapsed in November alongside sister company FTX, founder Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to deny his role in the transactions. “None of these are me,” Bankman-Fried tweeted today, linking...
decrypt.co
FTX Customers Owed $1.9B Ask Court to Keep Their Names Secret
A group of FTX customers from outside the United States doesn't want to be named in the crypto exchange's bankruptcy proceedings. A group of FTX customers located outside of the United States has asked the court overseeing the cryptocurrency exchange’s bankruptcy case to have their names withheld, court documents show.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Crater With Daily Sales Down 98% From Peak
Demand for the ex-president’s Polygon NFTs has vanished, with both sales volume and prices falling sharply. Donald Trump’s NFTs have lost significant momentum, with sales volume and floor price down sharply from respective peaks. Sales volume on Wednesday was 98% lower than on the peak day less than...
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys the Dip, Scoops Up $5.5M in Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest has once again moved to purchase cheap Coinbase stock, adding $5.5 million worth of COIN shares to its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). There’s no stopping Ark Invest, the investment house led by Wall Street veteran Cathie Wood, from pursuing its long-time dip-buying strategy as the firm snapped up another 158,116 shares of Coinbase shares (COIN) on Thursday.
decrypt.co
FTX Japan to Refund Customers Starting February 2023
FTX Japan is developing systems to enable customers to recover their stuck assets via local crypto exchange Liquid Japan. The Japanese subsidiary of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is looking to begin returning customer assets from February next year, the company said in a statement Thursday. FTX Japan said it...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Firm Compass Mining Wins $1.5M in Suit Against Dynamics Mining
After a dispute that spilled out onto social media this summer, Compass has emerged victorious—but Dynamics vows to appeal the ruling. Bitcoin mining hardware firm Compass Mining announced today that it won a nearly $1.5 million judgment in court this week following a contentious battle with hosting provider Dynamics Mining.
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried Expected to Plead Not Guilty on FTX Fraud Charges
The FTX founder and former CEO will reportedly enter a not guilty plea to eight charges of fraud from U.S. authorities. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea ofd "not guilty" next week as he faces eight federal charges in the Southern District of New York related to the downfall of his crypto exchange, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the situation.
decrypt.co
Bahamas Securities Commission Confirms It Has $3.5B in FTX Assets
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has confirmed it still holds $3.5 billion worth of FTX’s assets, which it took possession of in early November, soon after the failed crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy. The commission said assets will remain stored in its digital wallets until the Bahamas Supreme...
