The FTX founder and former CEO will reportedly enter a not guilty plea to eight charges of fraud from U.S. authorities. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea ofd "not guilty" next week as he faces eight federal charges in the Southern District of New York related to the downfall of his crypto exchange, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the situation.

2 DAYS AGO