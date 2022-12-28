Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
Related
Dover, NH Ice Climber Struck by Ice in White Mountains
An ice climber from Dover was injured and was helped by other climbers when a piece of falling ice hit his helmet Friday afternoon in the White Mountains. NH Fish and Game was called around 3:25 p.m. after James Lawrence, 37, needed assistance from people in his group and others to be lowered to the base of Willey's Slide in Hart's Location and then down the trail to the road.
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
fallriverreporter.com
Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms
A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Dover, Portsmouth Begin 400th Anniversary Years with Fireworks (VIDEO)
The fog and rain on New Year's Eve could not stop fireworks displays in Portsmouth and Dover to usher in the new year and their respective anniversary celebrations. The fireworks in Portsmouth were first to be launched at South Mill Park as the culmination of Pro Portsmouth's annual First Night celebration. Dover's display, sponsored by the Rotary Club, were launched from Garrison Hill with the intention of being visible from all over the city. The fog may have kept the visibility down.
WMUR.com
Alternative home heating methods cut costs, carbon footprint
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With high costs for home heating oil and propane this winter, many are looking for alternatives for heating their homes. Burning fossil fuels like natural gas or oil is currently bad for your wallet, as well as bad for the environment. But there are alternative ways of heating and cooling that cost less and are more environmentally friendly.
Woman on mobility scooter struck, killed by car on NH road
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman on a mobility scooter was struck and killed by a car on a New Hampshire road.First responders found the victim unconscious and not breathing at about 2 p.m. Friday near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Columbus Avenue in Rochester, New Hampshire. The road was closed for about three hours to investigate the incident.Rochester police said they are not releasing the names of those involved at this time. The crash is under investigation, and any witnesses are asked to contact police at 603-330-7128.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton
SANBORNTON — A 50-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton. The crash took place on I-93 south at around 9:05 a.m. on December 26. According to the report, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off...
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in New Hampshire, Maine in 2023?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
Fire crews battling multi-alarm blaze at apartment building in Beverly
BEVERLY, Mass. — Fire crews are working to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that is tearing through an apartment building in Beverly on Thursday night. Multiple surrounding agencies responded to the structure fire at the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex around 7 p.m. and found flames pouring out of the roof.
Power Restored for Most on NH Seacoast, Maine Efforts Continue
As temperatures begin to moderate a few thousand New Hampshire and York County utility customers are left to be restored. 3,261 Eversource, Unitil and NH Electric Co-op customers were without power statewide as of 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. 4,814 Central Maine Power customers in York County were still awaiting restoration that may be completed until Wednesday.
State Plans One at a Time Ramp Closings at Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange Next Week
There is another temporary closing next week of the Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange ramps in Andover. Alternating closings of I-495 northbound exit 97B and I-93 northbound exit 40A take place nightly, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Flushes Some Water Mains Tuesday
After several reports of discolored water in several neighborhoods, the Rye Water District will flush water mains Tuesday to remove sediment buildup. The district said that water mains in the areas of Grove Road, Garland Road, Fern Ave, and Marjorie Way will be flushed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The procedure could leave some customers with low water pressure or discolored water.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0