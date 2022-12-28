ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

Dover, NH Ice Climber Struck by Ice in White Mountains

An ice climber from Dover was injured and was helped by other climbers when a piece of falling ice hit his helmet Friday afternoon in the White Mountains. NH Fish and Game was called around 3:25 p.m. after James Lawrence, 37, needed assistance from people in his group and others to be lowered to the base of Willey's Slide in Hart's Location and then down the trail to the road.
DOVER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms

A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
NASHUA, NH
Seacoast Current

Dover, Portsmouth Begin 400th Anniversary Years with Fireworks (VIDEO)

The fog and rain on New Year's Eve could not stop fireworks displays in Portsmouth and Dover to usher in the new year and their respective anniversary celebrations. The fireworks in Portsmouth were first to be launched at South Mill Park as the culmination of Pro Portsmouth's annual First Night celebration. Dover's display, sponsored by the Rotary Club, were launched from Garrison Hill with the intention of being visible from all over the city. The fog may have kept the visibility down.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Alternative home heating methods cut costs, carbon footprint

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With high costs for home heating oil and propane this winter, many are looking for alternatives for heating their homes. Burning fossil fuels like natural gas or oil is currently bad for your wallet, as well as bad for the environment. But there are alternative ways of heating and cooling that cost less and are more environmentally friendly.
BARRINGTON, NH
CBS Boston

Woman on mobility scooter struck, killed by car on NH road

ROCHESTER, N.H. - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman on a mobility scooter was struck and killed by a car on a New Hampshire road.First responders found the victim unconscious and not breathing at about 2 p.m. Friday near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Columbus Avenue in Rochester, New Hampshire. The road was closed for about three hours to investigate the incident.Rochester police said they are not releasing the names of those involved at this time. The crash is under investigation, and any witnesses are asked to contact police at 603-330-7128.
ROCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton

SANBORNTON — A 50-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton. The crash took place on I-93 south at around 9:05 a.m. on December 26. According to the report, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off...
SANBORNTON, NH
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
WEARE, NH
Seacoast Current

Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
HAMPTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Power Restored for Most on NH Seacoast, Maine Efforts Continue

As temperatures begin to moderate a few thousand New Hampshire and York County utility customers are left to be restored. 3,261 Eversource, Unitil and NH Electric Co-op customers were without power statewide as of 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. 4,814 Central Maine Power customers in York County were still awaiting restoration that may be completed until Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, ME
WHAV

State Plans One at a Time Ramp Closings at Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange Next Week

There is another temporary closing next week of the Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange ramps in Andover. Alternating closings of I-495 northbound exit 97B and I-93 northbound exit 40A take place nightly, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
ANDOVER, MA
Seacoast Current

Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Flushes Some Water Mains Tuesday

After several reports of discolored water in several neighborhoods, the Rye Water District will flush water mains Tuesday to remove sediment buildup. The district said that water mains in the areas of Grove Road, Garland Road, Fern Ave, and Marjorie Way will be flushed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The procedure could leave some customers with low water pressure or discolored water.
RYE, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy