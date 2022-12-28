ROCHESTER, N.H. - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman on a mobility scooter was struck and killed by a car on a New Hampshire road.First responders found the victim unconscious and not breathing at about 2 p.m. Friday near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Columbus Avenue in Rochester, New Hampshire. The road was closed for about three hours to investigate the incident.Rochester police said they are not releasing the names of those involved at this time. The crash is under investigation, and any witnesses are asked to contact police at 603-330-7128.

