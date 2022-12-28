Vivian Ann Snyder Dower, age 93, of Pinehurst, NC, passed on December 28, 2022 at Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Pinehurst. Vivian was born on March 9, 1929 in Middletown, CT to Thomas Wilfred Snyder and Margaret Olive Carling Snyder. She lived most of her life in Portland, CT. After leaving Portland High School she worked for Bell Manufacturing and Standard Knapp in Portland. She then married Walter Dower, Jr. and raised four children remaining a ‘stay-at-home mom’ as the children grew. She planned the family summer vacations, which were spent at various lakes in New England, and helped her husband Walt in building a summer cabin in Maine. She was active in the First Congregational Church of Portland, as Sunday School teacher and in the Women’s Fellowship. Vivian was a charter member of the Portland Historical Society and very active in the organization, working with Patricia (Pat) Csere in the early days of the organization collecting and sorting historical data and materials, and later helping to organize historical materials and displays at the Ruth Callander House. Vivian was a Den Mother for Pack 15 of the Cub Scouts. She was an avid doll collector and donated a portion of her collection to the North Carolina Museum of Dolls.

