sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Richard L. Styers of Aberdeen
Richard L. Styers, 82, of Aberdeen, NC died peacefully in his home on Dec. 27, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on May 25, 1940 to parents Fred Styers Sr. and Grace Peele Styers in Pinehurst, NC. He attended Aberdeen High School and helped them win many football games. He also served as a volunteer Aberdeen Fire Fighter for over 20 years while working at Cardinal Chemicals.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Vivian Ann Snyder Dower of Pinehurst
Vivian Ann Snyder Dower, age 93, of Pinehurst, NC, passed on December 28, 2022 at Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Pinehurst. Vivian was born on March 9, 1929 in Middletown, CT to Thomas Wilfred Snyder and Margaret Olive Carling Snyder. She lived most of her life in Portland, CT. After leaving Portland High School she worked for Bell Manufacturing and Standard Knapp in Portland. She then married Walter Dower, Jr. and raised four children remaining a ‘stay-at-home mom’ as the children grew. She planned the family summer vacations, which were spent at various lakes in New England, and helped her husband Walt in building a summer cabin in Maine. She was active in the First Congregational Church of Portland, as Sunday School teacher and in the Women’s Fellowship. Vivian was a charter member of the Portland Historical Society and very active in the organization, working with Patricia (Pat) Csere in the early days of the organization collecting and sorting historical data and materials, and later helping to organize historical materials and displays at the Ruth Callander House. Vivian was a Den Mother for Pack 15 of the Cub Scouts. She was an avid doll collector and donated a portion of her collection to the North Carolina Museum of Dolls.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinebluff accident on rain-soaked road
A driver escaped serious injury during an accident on a rain-soaked road in Pinebluff Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 1 between Currant Street and Windy Hill Road. The female driver of a Nissan sedan was heading northbound on U.S. 1 toward Aberdeen when she lost control and...
sandhillssentinel.com
Driver escapes serious injury after crashing into tree
A single-vehicle accident Friday shut down a road and sent the driver to the hospital. The crash happened near Carthage around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Farm Life School Road near the intersection of Union Church Road. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol on the scene, a Kia...
