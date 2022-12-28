ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pretrial Fairness Act delayed until further notice

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On December 31st The Illinois Supreme Court issued a temporary stay of the Pre-trial Fairness Act. The Pre-trial Fairness Act was set to go into effect on January 1st. However multiple counties obtained temporary restraining orders against the Pre-trial Fairness Act that allowed them to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Cash bail provision in SAFE-T Act ruled unconstitutional

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A circuit court judge in Kankakee County ruled the Pre-Trial Fairness Act unconstitutional on Wednesday. The act would have ended cash bail. This decision comes just days before it was set to be eliminated in Illinois. State attorneys in 65 Illinois counties challenged the new...
ILLINOIS STATE
DeWitt County opposes Protect Illinois Communities Act

CLINTON, Ill. (WCCU) — On Thursday night, the Dewitt County Board passed a motion to adopt a resolution to oppose the Illinois General House Assembly's ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act,’ with a unanimous vote. The act, also known as House Bill 5855, is supported by state Democrats to...
CLINTON, IL

