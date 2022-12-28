Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Pretrial Fairness Act delayed until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On December 31st The Illinois Supreme Court issued a temporary stay of the Pre-trial Fairness Act. The Pre-trial Fairness Act was set to go into effect on January 1st. However multiple counties obtained temporary restraining orders against the Pre-trial Fairness Act that allowed them to...
newschannel20.com
Cash bail provision in SAFE-T Act ruled unconstitutional
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A circuit court judge in Kankakee County ruled the Pre-Trial Fairness Act unconstitutional on Wednesday. The act would have ended cash bail. This decision comes just days before it was set to be eliminated in Illinois. State attorneys in 65 Illinois counties challenged the new...
newschannel20.com
DeWitt County opposes Protect Illinois Communities Act
CLINTON, Ill. (WCCU) — On Thursday night, the Dewitt County Board passed a motion to adopt a resolution to oppose the Illinois General House Assembly's ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act,’ with a unanimous vote. The act, also known as House Bill 5855, is supported by state Democrats to...
newschannel20.com
Governor Pritzker orders all state owned & occupied buildings flags to fly half-staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Department of Central Management Services received notice from Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Brian Rehnberg of the North Park Fire Department.
Comments / 0