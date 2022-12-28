ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas flu impact ‘High’ with 15 additional deaths

By Alex Kienlen
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The impact of the flu in Arkansas has led to 15 additional deaths.

The Arkansas Department of Health weekly influenza report said the state had 15 deaths in the past week, totaling 101 for the season. The 2021-2022 flu season had 30 total deaths.

Can I test for the flu or RSV at home?

The report also said the state’s flu activity is ranked “High” by the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had ranked “Very high” for flu activity throughout November up to the Dec. 17 weekly report.

Of those who died due to influenza for this season, 77% were unvaccinated, the ADH report said.

Since Oct. 2, the state has had 17,800 positive influenza tests for this season, an additional 600 over last week’s numbers. The ADH points out that this number is likely lower than the total number of infections in the state due to reporting requirements.

Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season

The number of nursing homes reporting outbreaks remains at 20, the same as the previous week’s report. Emergency room visits for the flu also remain the same as last week, at 5% of visits due to flu or flu-like symptoms.

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022

“The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in August, drought hammered the beef-producing...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Governor addresses W.I.N.S. in 2022

As 2022 comes to an end, I have been reflecting on my time as Governor and looking forward to what is ahead. In January, I announced my W.I.N.S. initiative for my final year as Governor. Each letter in W.I.N.S. stands for a pillar that I have focused on to boost Arkansas to success. Workforce Training, Infrastructure, New Economy Jobs, and Strengthening Arkansas Families all aim to push Arkansas to being the best place the state can be – and help Arkansas WIN.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Top 8 Stories of 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
MONETTE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,990 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,990 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 3,645 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 427 new cases per day in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in Arkansas Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is a risk of severe weather in Arkansas Monday into Monday night. A potent storm system will approach Arkansas from the west beginning early Monday morning. A warm front will lift across the region from south to north providing the first round of thunderstorms. Later in the day, a cold front will enter the state prompting round two. At this time, the greatest threat of severe weather will be over central and southern Arkansas. The area highlighted in yellow indicates a Slight Risk, and the area in Orange is an Enhanced Risk.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — High temperatures, drought, and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
