Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — With so much on the line next week, it would have been easy for the Jacksonville Jaguars to overlook the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. It was clear from the start they were not looking ahead to their showdown with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown.
49ers remain at center of unbelievable NFL streak
60 minutes of playing against the San Francisco 49ers apparently has a tendency to really wear down a team. The Washington Commanders lost on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns by a 24-10 final score. The defeat for Washington came one week after they played the 49ers in Week 16 (a 37-20 victory for San Francisco).... The post 49ers remain at center of unbelievable NFL streak appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history in win over Bears
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continued his outstanding rookie campaign, making NFL history in Sunday's 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. In the closing seconds of the first half, Hutchinson recorded his third interception of the season, tied for the most by a defensive lineman in the Super Bowl Era.
NHL picks: Devils vs. Penguins prediction & betting preview for 12/30
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There’s just four games in the NHL tonight, but one of them is a fantastic matchup of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins are two of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division, who are both looking to bounce back from recent defeats. The Devils were held to just one goal against the Boston Bruins, while the Pens blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks carted off, ruled out vs. Jets with knee injury
The Seahawks may have just lost their defensive centerpiece for the rest of the season. Inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks appears to have seriously hurt his leg while making a tackle against the Jets. After being tended to on the sidelines by the medical staff, he was spotted being carted off the field to the locker room.
Locker: Texans need No. 1 overall pick to boost buzz around town
This was the emptiest stadium in franchise history. This team needs the first pick, a new coach and new uniforms more than anything. The No. 1 pick makes this job the most appealing and maximizes buzz around town. They need it.
