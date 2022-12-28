ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Larry Brown Sports

49ers remain at center of unbelievable NFL streak

60 minutes of playing against the San Francisco 49ers apparently has a tendency to really wear down a team. The Washington Commanders lost on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns by a 24-10 final score. The defeat for Washington came one week after they played the 49ers in Week 16 (a 37-20 victory for San Francisco).... The post 49ers remain at center of unbelievable NFL streak appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TENNESSEE STATE
Syracuse.com

NHL picks: Devils vs. Penguins prediction & betting preview for 12/30

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There’s just four games in the NHL tonight, but one of them is a fantastic matchup of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins are two of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division, who are both looking to bounce back from recent defeats. The Devils were held to just one goal against the Boston Bruins, while the Pens blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Syracuse.com

Use this FanDuel Ohio promo code to score $200 in guaranteed bonus bets

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The day is finally here: sports betting is officially legal in the state of Ohio. To add to the excitement, FanDuel Sportsbook is handing out bonus bets worth $200 to all their new members in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
Syracuse.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code: Bet $5, get $200 instantly on launch day

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s finally New Year’s Day, which means it’s also the day online sports betting is finally legal in Ohio. To make the experience as great as possible, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new members in the state a fantastic sign-up offer. New members can click here to sign up and claim a ‘Bet $5, get $200′ promo today.
OHIO STATE
Syracuse.com

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRNEWSTIX: Get $100 before launch

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Much like many residents in the state of Ohio, Caesars Sportsbook is also gearing up for the launch of its platform on January 1, 2023. They’ve decided to extend the Christmas period until the start of the new year, as new members who sign up today with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRNEWSTIX can claim a $100 bonus bet.
OHIO STATE
Syracuse.com

FanDuel No Sweat First Bet for our expert Georgia vs. Ohio St prediction

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Two familiar teams are taking the field on Friday as the Georgia Bulldogs face the Ohio State Buckeyes for the right to play for the National Championship. Neither team is a stranger to these stakes or taking part in the BCS playoffs, while Georgia looks to repeat as champions. If you want to get some action on the game, this is the best time to do so. By signing up here, you will not even need a promo code to make that happen.
ATHENS, GA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

