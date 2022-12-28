Read full article on original website
Police Search For Missing 17-year-old Girl From Deptford, NJ
UPDATE: Police report Samantha Dippold has been located and is safe. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. The Deptford Township Police Department says Samantha Dippold, from the Westville Oaks section of the township, was last seen wearing,
Police ID victim from South Jersey hit-and-run as 80-year-old woman
New Jersey State Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Cape May County Thursday evening. Marjorie Straubmuller, an 80-year-old woman from Ocean View, was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane in Upper Township, police said. Witnesses saw a man in a car at the scene, but the vehicle left before police arrived.
Police: Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Arrested For Home Burglary
Authorities say an Egg Harbor Township man is facing charges in connection to a home burglary Saturday night. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says their officers responded to the 100 block of Jasmine Road at around 7:15 for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived and...
southjerseyobserver.com
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
State Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-run in Upper Twp., NJ
Authorities are asking for your help identifying a man wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Cape May County this past Thursday evening. State troopers say the sketched man may have been the scene of the accident, which happened just before 6:30 at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane.
NJ son, 44, arrested for killing father, 75, during argument
A 44-year-old man was charged for allegedly killing his father early Friday morning in Winslow Township, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
Philadelphia police name suspect in Mantua hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old woman
An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 18-year-old Jovan Lowe.
Person dies in crash after not pulling over for police in Cecil County
An independent investigation is being open for a deadly crash following an attempted traffic stop in Cecil County.
fox29.com
Camden County man charged with first-degree aggravated assault in death of his father
WINSLOW TWP, N.J. - A New Jersey man is being charged in the death of his father who prosecutors say died following an argument at a Camden County home Friday morning. Joseph Mastranduono Jr., 44, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old Joseph Mastranduono Sr., prosecutors said.
EHT man arrested exiting home he allegedly burglarized
An Egg Harbor Township man rang in the New Year in jail. Kevin Wang. 31, was arrested Saturday night, after police were called to the 100 block of Jasmine Road for the report of a burglary in progress, Lt. Mark Mensch said. Patrol units set up a perimeter around the...
fox29.com
Police: Woman shoots man during domestic attack in Philadelphia's first shooting of New Year
PHILADELPHIA - A domestic assault quickly escalated after shots rang out at home in Philadelphia's Frankford section Sunday morning. Police say a 30-year-old woman was being assaulted by a 30-year-old man on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street. She was able to retrieve her gun and fired at the male...
Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Gloucester Twp.
A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
1 dead after crash on I-495 in Wilmington
A crash on I-495 in Delaware leaves one person dead.
Pedestrian killed in Gloucester Township, NJ, shutting road for hours
GLOUCESTER — A person is dead after being struck and killed by a car in the township Thursday evening. Police officials were dispatched to Little Gloucester Road in the Blackwood section just after 5:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. The victim was pronounced...
Two Men Arrested For Two Commercial Burglaries
The Delaware State Police have arrested two men following an investigation into two commercial burglaries that occurred recently in Bear. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 4:57 a.m., troopers responded […] The post Two Men Arrested For Two Commercial Burglaries appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Man on motorbike struck by hit-and-run driver in Cranston Heights
Police in New Castle County, Delaware are trying to track down the driver who struck a man on a motorbike, then drove off.
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
