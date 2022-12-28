Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiamiTed RiversMiami, FL
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
Related
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III runs off field during TCU-Michigan game after learning wife was in labor
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Robert Griffin III was quite a runner during his college days at Baylor University and his seven-year NFL career. On Saturday night, he showcased his sprinting skills once again. Griffin, 32, working Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal for ESPN2, was on the field assisting with game...
Jaguars bust losing streak vs. Texans via dominant 31-3 road victory. Here are our takeaways.
HOUSTON — The Jaguars (8-8) didn't have any trouble Sunday, dominating the Houston Texans (2-13-1) on the road at NRG Stadium. Jacksonville took an early 7-0 lead and never looking back. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson pulled quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter in favor of C.J. Beathard with the team leading 28-3. He finished the contest by completing 17-of-21 passes for 152 yards and an interception. ...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Seminole, Eagles star Josh Sweat transferred to Hospital after Neck Injury
A scary injury in the middle of Sweat's breakout campaign.
Week 17: Chiefs-Broncos live blog
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Denver Broncos in their second matchup of the year.
Comments / 0