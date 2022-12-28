ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Florida Times-Union

Jaguars bust losing streak vs. Texans via dominant 31-3 road victory. Here are our takeaways.

HOUSTON — The Jaguars (8-8) didn't have any trouble Sunday, dominating the Houston Texans (2-13-1) on the road at NRG Stadium. Jacksonville took an early 7-0 lead and never looking back. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson pulled quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter in favor of C.J. Beathard with the team leading 28-3. He finished the contest by completing 17-of-21 passes for 152 yards and an interception. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy