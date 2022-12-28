Former La Jolla Playhouse chief Des McAnuff shares his ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ journey

Chuck Bieler spent five decades helping lead the San Diego Zoo. Not bad for a guy who walked in not knowing a lion from a tiger. He was there in 1972 when the Balboa Park-based zoo opened the 1,800-acre Wild Animal Park near Escondido and three years later when the organization created what became one of the largest zoo-based research centers in the world.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO