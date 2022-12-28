ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD officer suffers self-inflicted wound at training academy firing range

By Raeven Poole
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting at the Training Academy’s firing range that sent an officer to the hospital.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of Paris Avenue where they say an officer suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. The wound is not life-threatening.

The officer was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time.

