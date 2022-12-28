Read full article on original website
FOXBOROUGH – All the Patriots offense had to do on Sunday was outperform the Miami Dolphins second and third string quarterbacks. That should’ve made for an easy New Year’s Day for the Patriots. Of course, with this 2022 Patriots offense, nothing is easy. That was the case on Sunday in the team’s final home game of the season.
The Patriots are in need of some cornerback help. On Saturday, the team made a series of roster moves to try and remedy that situation. The Patriots placed Jack Jones on the injured reserve due to a knee injury. This ends the promising cornerback’s rookie season where he finished with two interceptions, one for a touchdown, to go with six passes defensed in 13 games.
FOXBOROUGH — With the offense stuck in the mud (again), the Patriots defense took matters into their own hands and saved the season Sunday. Trailing by four in the third quarter, Kyle Dugger hauled in a pick-six, and the kept the Dolphins out of the end zone until the game was out of reach. It was their NFL-best seventh defensive touchdown of the season and the game went into the books as a 23-21 win.
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings walked into Week 17 with the unreasonable task of taking out Aaron Rodgers and
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
60 minutes of playing against the San Francisco 49ers apparently has a tendency to really wear down a team. The Washington Commanders lost on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns by a 24-10 final score. The defeat for Washington came one week after they played the 49ers in Week 16 (a 37-20 victory for San Francisco).... The post 49ers remain at center of unbelievable NFL streak appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Seahawks may have just lost their defensive centerpiece for the rest of the season. Inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks appears to have seriously hurt his leg while making a tackle against the Jets. After being tended to on the sidelines by the medical staff, he was spotted being carted off the field to the locker room.
FOXBOROUGH — For a few fleeting minutes, it was a new year and a new offense. The New England Patriots started off 2023 in brilliant form, stopping the Miami Dolphins’ first drive and responding with an exciting touchdown drive with their first possession. It was like a New...
The Patriots need to win Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help, while several other teams can clinch postseason spots. Here’s what’s at stake according to the NFL:. AFC. CLINCHED:. Buffalo Bills – AFC East...
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is a new FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo for launch day. Click here to activate the bonus for $200 in...
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots, who need to win to keep their playoff hopes afloat, appeared to catch some early momentum when Miami running back Raheem Mostert lost the ball on the Dolphins’ third play of the game after being hit by Jabril Peppers. The Patriots recovered the fumble...
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the new BetMGM Ohio bonus here, eligible Ohio customers betting on Browns-Commanders will receive a massive $200 bonus...
The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a must win game of the home team. If they win their last two games, the Patriots will make the playoffs. If they those on New Year’s Day, they are out. MassLive will have full updates from Gillette...
The Celtics will look to sweep the season series against the Nuggets as they kick off a four-game road trip in Denver on Sunday night. Boston may be without Rob Williams who was a late addition to the injury report due to illness as the team goes for its fifth consecutive victory. If Williams is unavailable, look for Luke Kornet or Blake Griffin to see some minutes in his place off the bench against the Celtics attempt to contain the NBA’s reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets will be aiming for their eighth consecutive home win overall as they attempt to avenge a blowout loss to Boston at TD Garden in November. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is also expected to be back available after missing the Celtics’ last two games with an eye injury.
The Chiefs will be trying to keep pace with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC when the West Division champs face Denver for the second time in three weeks on Sunday. The game will be in Kansas City at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
The Celtics could be without a key part of their frontcourt on Sunday against the NBA’s MVP as Robert Williams was downgraded to questionable by the team ahead of Boston’s road matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Williams is dealing with a non-COVID illness, the same ailment that forced him to miss a game back on Dec. 23 against the Timberwolves. Without him, the Celtics will be leaning heavily on Al Horford to defend Nikola Jokic in Denver’s high-scoring offense.
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting went live in Ohio this morning, meaning prospective bettors across the Buckeye State can take advantage of...
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two teams still alive in the playoff hunt meet when the 8-7 Miami Dolphins travel to Foxborough to face the...
FOXBOROUGH — On a spring-like day on the back fields at Gillette Stadium, reinforcements arrived for a beleaguered Patriots roster, but four key players were still missing. Jalen Mills (groin), Adrian Phillips (illness), Damien Harris (personal reason), and Yodny Cajuste (illness) all returned after missing Thursday’s practice, while Jack Jones (knee), Marcus Jones (concussion), Jonnu Smith (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) missed their third straight session. It’s highly unlikely that any of the four absentees will play against the Dolphins on Sunday.
