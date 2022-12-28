Read full article on original website
KMOV
New year, same party ban for Airbnbs in the Metro
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As residents and visitors in the metro gather for New Year’s celebrations, some may be doing so at a local, short-term rental. But this year, Airbnb is once again stepping up efforts to prevent parties. “We really see this as a team effort,” Airbnb...
Buy vegetable oil in these states? You may be eligible for a payment
ST. LOUIS, Mo.- People in several states are eligible for a payout from a class action suit against ConAgra Foods. The lawsuit alleges that the company broke the law by marketing some Wesson Oil Products made from genetically modified ingredients as “Natural.”. The case has been in the courts...
St. Louis mayor authorizes guaranteed income program
Mayor Tishaura Jones has approved a plan for St. Louis to move forward with a Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program.
'We're at a very pivotal point': Anti-violence advocates look back on deadly year in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Advocates are pushing for change as we head into 2023, after a violent year across the City of St. Louis. Anti-violence advocates said St. Louis is at a pivotal point right now and everyone has a role in making our community better and safer. Serena Muhammad...
Washington Examiner
St. Louis' $9K guaranteed income program is Missouri's first
(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis became Missouri’s first municipality to create a guaranteed basic income program when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 116 into law. The bill gives authority to the city’s treasurer to negotiate and execute logistics contracts and permission to the...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri in 2023: As some companies leave downtowns for suburbs, what's next for office vacancies?
Across the country, some businesses are leaving cities behind to set up shop in suburban areas. In St. Louis, that trend is likely to continue into the new year, according to local commercial real estate agents. Several Missouri businesses left office space in 2022 for a number of reasons, including...
Masks urged: High St. Louis area COVID transmission rates
Masks are recommended for people indoors and for high-risk populations, according to the City of St. Louis Health Department.
starvedrock.media
In Granite City, civic leaders prepare for a future with less manufacturing
GRANITE CITY — The altar and pipe organ have been removed from the old church in downtown Granite City, and the 1970s-era carpet has been replaced with paneled flooring. Where the pipe organ once was, there’s now a stage where up-and-coming bands will play next year, and podcasters will hold live tapings. Where the altar was, there is a VIP seating area. Garage-style doors have been installed in two of the brick walls so that when the weather’s decent, people will filter easily between the events inside, the food trucks in the square, and bocce ball matches on the patio.
Hospitals announce first St. Louis babies of 2023
ST. LOUIS — Several local hospitals are sharing some good news to help ring in the new year. The first baby born at Barnes Jewish Hospital arrived at 12:20 a.m. His name is Tre’Vaion Hollimon. This is mom Desiree and dad Shaun’s third child and third boy. The...
KETV.com
Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro
OMAHA, Neb. — After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to one...
Ring in the new year with a free ride in St. Louis
Two organizations have teamed up to offer a free and safe ride for up to 2,000 Missourians through New Year's Day, including people in St. Louis.
Southwest Moves 7,000 Pieces of Luggage in St. Louis to a 'Secure' Warehouse
The carrier is working to reunite people with their baggage, but there's a huge backlog
Church display offers somber reminder of homicides, violence in St. Louis
One display at a Hanley Hills church is a somber reminder of how deadly this year has been in St Louis. Nearly 200 white crosses bear the names of homicide victims in the City of St Louis.
KMOV
Gov. Parson grants 21 pardons, commutes 2 sentences
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Governor Parson has granted 21 pardons and approved two commutes this month. Parson inherited nearly 3,700 pending clemency applications when he was sworn in. As Governor he has granted 434 pardons and approved 20 commutations, and denied or closed more than 1,800 applications. There are...
St. Louis organization supports incarcerated people as they re-enter society
The reentry experience a former convict has can make all the difference when it comes to whether they return to prison. Criminal Justice Ministry seeks to support those who were incarcerated as they navigate their return to society.
Broken pipes leave some in St. Louis without water for a week
Frozen pipes from last week's arctic blast have left a slew of people without water. For some, the problem persists, going on for a week with no end in sight.
St. Louis mayor signs 'guaranteed income' bill into law Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Wednesday signed the Working Families Bill into law, establishing Missouri's first guaranteed income program. Using $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, BB116 aims to support about 440 St. Louis families living in poverty, expand health care access and create new opportunities for local youth.
Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees
ST. LOUIS — A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations." Allied Healthcare Products Inc. said in notice to the state of Missouri that...
Former aldermen’s prison locations revealed
We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences.
