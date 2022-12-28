ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

New year, same party ban for Airbnbs in the Metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As residents and visitors in the metro gather for New Year’s celebrations, some may be doing so at a local, short-term rental. But this year, Airbnb is once again stepping up efforts to prevent parties. “We really see this as a team effort,” Airbnb...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Examiner

St. Louis' $9K guaranteed income program is Missouri's first

(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis became Missouri’s first municipality to create a guaranteed basic income program when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 116 into law. The bill gives authority to the city’s treasurer to negotiate and execute logistics contracts and permission to the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

In Granite City, civic leaders prepare for a future with less manufacturing

GRANITE CITY — The altar and pipe organ have been removed from the old church in downtown Granite City, and the 1970s-era carpet has been replaced with paneled flooring. Where the pipe organ once was, there’s now a stage where up-and-coming bands will play next year, and podcasters will hold live tapings. Where the altar was, there is a VIP seating area. Garage-style doors have been installed in two of the brick walls so that when the weather’s decent, people will filter easily between the events inside, the food trucks in the square, and bocce ball matches on the patio.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX2Now

Hospitals announce first St. Louis babies of 2023

ST. LOUIS — Several local hospitals are sharing some good news to help ring in the new year. The first baby born at Barnes Jewish Hospital arrived at 12:20 a.m. His name is Tre’Vaion Hollimon. This is mom Desiree and dad Shaun’s third child and third boy. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KETV.com

Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro

OMAHA, Neb. — After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to one...
OMAHA, NE
KMOV

Gov. Parson grants 21 pardons, commutes 2 sentences

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Governor Parson has granted 21 pardons and approved two commutes this month. Parson inherited nearly 3,700 pending clemency applications when he was sworn in. As Governor he has granted 434 pardons and approved 20 commutations, and denied or closed more than 1,800 applications. There are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
