Wild rumor emerges about Tom Brady and Sean Payton

Tom Brady and Sean Payton have yet to make any firm statements about their respective NFL futures, but there are apparently some who believe the two are interested in working together next season.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Tuesday that there is a growing sense around the NFL that Payton could return to the New Orleans Saints in 2023 . One source described the possibility as the “worst-kept secret” in league circles. And if that does happen, Brady could potentially join the 58-year-old coach.

Unlike Payton, Brady is set to become a free agent. Should he choose to continue playing, he will have the option of leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign with another team. The Saints hold Payton’s rights through 2024, so they would be entitled to compensation if he wants to coach elsewhere.

Dennis Allen has not exactly been given a fair shot in his first season as head coach of the Saints. He has led the team to a 6-9 record, which is not all that bad considering he has had to rotate Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton with a side of Taysom Hill as his quarterback. That said, Payton is still close with both Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and owner Gayle Benson. If he wants to come back, they would almost certainly welcome him and find a way to navigate through the uncomfortable situation with Allen.

And then there’s the Brady connection. It was reported over the summer that the Miami Dolphins were trying to execute a plan to land both Brady and Payton . The plan supposedly fell apart when Brian Flores sued the team. Miami was later hit with huge tampering penalties for pursuing Brady and Payton while both were under contract with other teams.

Brady has been noncommittal about his future beyond the current season. Payton supposedly has two teams atop his wish list , but it’s possible neither will have a head coaching vacancy. The thought of Brady and Payton joining forces in New Orleans is certainly an exciting one.

The post Wild rumor emerges about Tom Brady and Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .