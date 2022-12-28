Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento homeless camp is asking the public for winter supplies, as the rain and wind threaten their safety and health. Camp Resolution is a community was founded about three months ago. Residents are pushing for Sacramento officials to allow them to keep camping there, where they say they feel safe. While the camp’s fate is up in the air, people living there say they’re in need of winter supplies.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento woman has been receiving dozens of packages she didn't order over the last few weeks. After reaching out to postal services and trying to ship the packages back only for them to return again, she reached out to ABC10 for help. Longtime Sacramento resident...
CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
STOCKTON, Calif. — With an atmospheric river slated to hit northern California this weekend, some are making final preparations to keep their homes safe. While the city of Stockton and San Joaquin County do not provide sandbags to residents, the cities of Tracy, Manteca, Lathrop and Lodi do. For...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twix the border collie is one happy dog. Two of her humans are finally back with her in Sacramento after getting stuck in San Diego as part of theSouthwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown. “I was really excited to see my dog because I really missed her,”...
Chris Barnum-Dann’s time as a drummer and vocalist didn’t lead to rock stardom, but a lengthy tour led to a fork in the road that took him down a path to restaurateur acclaim. Barnum-Dann, a 2001 graduate of Placer High School, was on the road with the death...
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A cemetery in El Dorado Hills was created to replace the original cemetery that was submerged by Folsom Lake. When the Folsom Dam was built in 1955, Mormon Island Cemetery was created as a replacement for several cemeteries that were submerged under Folsom Lake. The cemetery was built in […]
(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 145,000 customers lost power in the Sacramento area on Saturday night, according toSMUD's outage map. SMUD warned about weather-related outages due to high winds and rain on their website. SMUD told KCRA 3 that the outages are mostly due to falling trees knocking down several...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A block in midtown Sacramento that has been closed to traffic since the pandemic in order to help surrounding bars and restaurants is reopening to vehicles temporarily. The Midtown Association announced in a press release Thursday that the stretch of 20th Street between J and K streets will reopen to traffic […]
Placerville Friends of Tibet has hosted this arts and culture tour since 2003 and will usher in 2023 with a 20th year commemoration. Along with the monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery located (in exile) in Southern India, who know and love the Sierra Foothills and surrounding communities, the tour is deeply grateful to the founders, organizers, community and partners that have made this possible over the years.
ELK GROVE, Calif. - A Sacramento-area woman decided used her broken down car as a teaching moment for others. Rachael McKinney of Elk Grove said she's very comfortable with fix-it projects, so when her car window was busted, she didn't want to spend the money on hiring someone to replace it for her.
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The holiday season is winding down, which means it's time to begin the process of taking down lights, undressing the Christmas tree, and disposing of the dry evergreens making a mess in the living room. Once the decorations are off, here's where you can properly dispose...
Placer County has hundreds of abandoned pets, according to pet experts, and local groups work tirelessly to get them off the streets and adopted into good homes. “People bring their dogs in every day to surrender them,” said Sandra Barry, who founded the nonprofit Haven Dog Rescue 12 years ago in Placer County. “We get so many phone calls from people wanting to just dump their dogs. It can be kind of depressing.”
An atmospheric river barreled into Northern California early Saturday, causing widespread flooding and road closures across the Sacramento area. Some residents were ordered to evacuate their homes while others were advised to hunker down for the foreseeable future. Although some rain arrived Friday, the storm system grew significantly more intense...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the wettest storms for New Year's Eve on record for Sacramento was met with a flurry of power outages across the region. Even overnight, power remains out for thousands. According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, there are more than 36,000 customers without power...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three, two, one...Happy New Years!. Whether you'd like to dress up or stay cozy, here are some events in your area you can attend to celebrate on New Years Eve. Sacramento. Welcome to Gatsby's House! This Great Gatsby-themed New Year's Eve party is for the movers...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state's capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what...
