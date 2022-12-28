ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Homeless camp asking for donations of winter supplies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento homeless camp is asking the public for winter supplies, as the rain and wind threaten their safety and health. Camp Resolution is a community was founded about three months ago. Residents are pushing for Sacramento officials to allow them to keep camping there, where they say they feel safe. While the camp’s fate is up in the air, people living there say they’re in need of winter supplies.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento woman inundated with packages she never ordered

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento woman has been receiving dozens of packages she didn't order over the last few weeks. After reaching out to postal services and trying to ship the packages back only for them to return again, she reached out to ABC10 for help. Longtime Sacramento resident...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Scenes of the storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Where to fill sandbags in San Joaquin County

STOCKTON, Calif. — With an atmospheric river slated to hit northern California this weekend, some are making final preparations to keep their homes safe. While the city of Stockton and San Joaquin County do not provide sandbags to residents, the cities of Tracy, Manteca, Lathrop and Lodi do. For...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Rescue effort made on raging Roseville creek

(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Monks back in Placerville, bring blessings and goodwill

Placerville Friends of Tibet has hosted this arts and culture tour since 2003 and will usher in 2023 with a 20th year commemoration. Along with the monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery located (in exile) in Southern India, who know and love the Sierra Foothills and surrounding communities, the tour is deeply grateful to the founders, organizers, community and partners that have made this possible over the years.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California woman uses broken down car to inspire 'can do' video

ELK GROVE, Calif. - A Sacramento-area woman decided used her broken down car as a teaching moment for others. Rachael McKinney of Elk Grove said she's very comfortable with fix-it projects, so when her car window was busted, she didn't want to spend the money on hiring someone to replace it for her.
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hundreds of animals need another home

Placer County has hundreds of abandoned pets, according to pet experts, and local groups work tirelessly to get them off the streets and adopted into good homes. “People bring their dogs in every day to surrender them,” said Sandra Barry, who founded the nonprofit Haven Dog Rescue 12 years ago in Placer County. “We get so many phone calls from people wanting to just dump their dogs. It can be kind of depressing.”
PLACER COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Update: Evacuations ordered as atmospheric river brings heavy rain to Sacramento area

An atmospheric river barreled into Northern California early Saturday, causing widespread flooding and road closures across the Sacramento area. Some residents were ordered to evacuate their homes while others were advised to hunker down for the foreseeable future. Although some rain arrived Friday, the storm system grew significantly more intense...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Thousands without power in aftermath of winter storm | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the wettest storms for New Year's Eve on record for Sacramento was met with a flurry of power outages across the region. Even overnight, power remains out for thousands. According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, there are more than 36,000 customers without power...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Where to Celebrate New Years Eve in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three, two, one...Happy New Years!. Whether you'd like to dress up or stay cozy, here are some events in your area you can attend to celebrate on New Years Eve. Sacramento. Welcome to Gatsby's House! This Great Gatsby-themed New Year's Eve party is for the movers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WSB Radio

Northern California statue of meat-packing magnate beheaded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state's capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

